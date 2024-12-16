Dell is having a massive sale on last-minute gifts: save up to $600 on best-selling laptops

If you want to gift one of Dell's best-selling laptops or start the year with a new machine, you're in luck. Dell has a huge last-minute sale on its best-selling laptops, with up to $600 in savings on Inspiron, XPS 13, and Alienware.



• Shop more last-minute deals at Dell



I've listed Dell's best last-minute deals below, which start at just $249.99 and arrive before Christmas. Dell has a wide range of laptops on sale, all of which include impressive discounts and qualify for free shipping and extended holiday returns.



A few highlights include the Inspiron 15 on sale for just $249.99, the highly-rated XPS 13 on sale for $999.99, and the powerful Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop on sale for $2,999.99.



Today's deals are limited-time offers, and you can order up until December 20 to receive before Christmas.

Last-minute deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a budget option, then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and offers terrific value for money. You get an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Moving up in price slightly, you can score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 512GB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This is a good choice for a cheap laptop for working from home.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Today's deal on the XPS 13 is just $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance but also battery life that's simply a cut above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display perfect for work and casual everyday use.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB This is a superb price for an incredibly powerful Dell XPS 13 laptop. It boasts one of the most high-end configurations I've seen, including an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD. That's excessive for everyday use and built more in mind for premium users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative jobs. Other main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick chassis, vibrant and bright display, and lightweight design for easy portability.

Dell XPS 14 laptop: was $1,499 now $1,199.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The XPS 14 packs a super powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of RAM here. The 14-inch model hasn't been updated like the 13, so the design here is a little older, but it still has a really high-end lightweight construction and near-borderless display.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $3,699.99 now $3,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4090 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900KF

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB This particular config features a great price for a machine with an RTX 4090 Ti. While this isn't a super high-end graphics card by any stretch of the imagination, it does have more headroom in terms of performance versus the standard RTX 4060 - enough to make it a great mid-range performance option. This machine also comes with a really decent 14th gen Intel Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM so you're all set for specs elsewhere, too.

Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop: was $3,599.99 now $2,999.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4090

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB My choice for a high-end gaming laptop is this RTX 4090-equipped m18, which also features a 14th gen Intel Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM right out of the box. With such a respectable line-up of specs, this is one serious machine for gamers looking to future-proof their setup and play all the latest games at the highest possible graphical settings. Yes, this one is still absurdly pricey, but a massive $600 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the wallet this week.

You can shop more of today's best laptop deals and see our Christmas sales guide.