Black Friday is one month away - here are 13 early deals I'd buy right now

The 2024 Black Friday deals event is exactly one month away. While we wait for early sales to launch, some really good offers are available right now. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Black Friday are giving us a Black Friday preview, with record-low prices you can shop right now.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've hand-picked today's 13 best deals I'd buy now instead of waiting for Black Friday. I've scoured through hundreds of offers to find Black Friday-beating deals on iPads, TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and smart home devices.



A few highlights include Amazon's latest Ring Video Doorbell on sale for only $59.99 (originally $99.95), LG's 48-inch G4 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $699.99 (originally $1,499.99), and the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum mop combo on sale for $159.99 (originally $274.99).



I recommend buying the below deals ahead of Black Friday because they are all currently on sale for record-low prices, and I don't expect you'll find a better offer during Black Friday. You can score an excellent bargain right now and avoid November's Black Friday sale madness.

Today's best early sales

13 pre-Black Friday deals I'd buy right now

All-new Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the newest model on sale for a record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo: was $274.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Robot vacuums are always a popular Black Friday category, and Amazon has this Roomba vacuum/mop combo on sale for an incredible $159.99. The Roomba vacuums and mops in one pass and features a special brush for edge cleaning so dust can't gather. Today's deal is a record-low price, and I can't imagine it will drop further during Black Friday.

Samsung 50-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a 50-inch budget display ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has this 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV for $329.99 - an incredible price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

One of my favorite pre-Black Friday deals is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $74.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Black Friday is one of the best times to find discounts on pricey electric toothbrushes, and Amazon has the top-rated Oral-B iO deep clean on sale for just $59.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The Oral-B iO features a smart sensor that alerts you if you're brushing too hard and features three different cleaning modes.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

This TCL S4 Series TV has been a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Best Buy has the 75-inch model for a stunning price of just $499.99. For under $500, you get 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $97.99 at Walmart

This exact model was a best-seller at last year's Walmart Black Friday sale, and it's currently marked down to $97.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad dropped to $199.99 during Prime Day, and Best Buy has brought this excellent deal back ahead of Black Friday. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV dropped to $749.99 during Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale, and today's deal beats that offer by $50. It's an incredible price for a 2024 OLED display, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during the Black Friday shopping season. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $59 at Walmart

The Ninja air fryer is another Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has the popular four-quart model on sale for its lowest price ever. The Ninja air fryer has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

The excellent MacBook Air M2 is down to a new record-low price at Amazon, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. This is easily one of the best laptop deals on the market, considering this model still holds up amazingly well for 2024. You get a great chipset, battery life, and display, and this price also brings it to the usual price for the older M1 model.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Crest 3D teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's pre-Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - the lowest price ever. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips, so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $1,100 discount, bringing the price down to a Black Friday-beating price. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

You can also browse more early offers in our Black Friday TV deals guide and our Black Friday Apple deals roundup.