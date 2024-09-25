Black Friday arrives early: this Blink security camera just got an incredible 60% discount

I know what you're thinking. It's only September, and you're talking about Black Friday deals arriving early, but that's just how good this offer from Amazon is. The retailer is releasing early deals leading up to its October Prime Day sale, which include Blink's best-selling Outdoor 4 security camera for only $39.99 (originally $99.99). That's a whopping 60% discount and a new record-low price.



The Blink Outdoor 4 camera allows you to choose from one to five cameras, each with 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way audio through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can set them up and running for a long time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility, too, allowing you to use your voice to control your camera.

Black Friday arrived early: Blink Outdoor 4

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $37.99. That's a whopping 60% discount and beats the recent Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. It's such an outstanding deal that I can't imagine the price will drop further during Black Friday.

This staggering discount matches the July Prime Day deal, and I can't imagine the price will drop any further during the October event or the Black Friday shopping season. It's also an excellent price for a feature-packed outdoor security camera. I've listed more of today's best Amazon device deals below, which include record-low prices from $17.99.

More of today's best Amazon device deals

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini has been a best-seller at Prime Day since its release, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Today's early Prime Day sale has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The Ring Floodlight Camera has an impressive 40% discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $119.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price ever, beating Prime Day and Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

