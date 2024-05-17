Best Buy's Memorial Day sale starts now: $1,100 off appliances, TVs and laptops

Best Buy has just launched its early Memorial Day appliance sale, which means you can score massive savings right now on best-selling major appliances. The retailer also has fantastic deals on OLED TVs, laptops, headphones, and Apple devices, and I'm rounding up today's 15 best deals worth buying now.



• Shop Best Buy's full early Memorial Day sale



Best Buy is always a popular destination at the Memorial Day sales event, thanks to massive savings on best-selling major appliances, plus additional savings on packages and gift cards with purchases. Today's early Memorial Day sale offers up to 45% off refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. You can also get up to $500 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying appliances.



If you're interested in tech gadgets, Best Buy also has impressive TV offers, like LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, cheap Chromebooks starting at just $149 and record-low prices on Apple devices, including the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $299.



Keep in mind that this is Best Buy's official Memorial Day appliance sale, which means you won't find better prices on Memorial Day itself.

Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale: 15 best deals

Major appliances: save up to $1,100 on major appliances at Best Buy

If you're looking to save on major appliances, Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale is a favorite, thanks to huge savings on a wide range of major appliances from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can save up to 45% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and kitchen packages, and you'll get up to $500 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying appliances. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy's has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $79.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's Bluetooth earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Asus CM14 ChromeBook: was $299 now $159 at Best Buy

The Asus ChromeBook is a basic but decent value buy if you're looking for something to cover only the basics. As a Chromebook, it runs on Google ChromeOS and doesn't need much power for all your browser-based applications. Still, don't expect anything too crazy with this machine aside from a lightweight laptop that offers decent battery life and enough performance for browsing, emails, and Google Docs.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy

These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use, and they sound really great with lots of bass (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 more than the record low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

While this MSI Cyborg at Best Buy has been $50 cheaper in the past, it's easily one of the best deals you'll find ahead of Memorial Day if you're looking for a gaming laptop specifically. At $799, this one features an extremely compelling price considering you're getting a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics card, and 512GB SSD. Aside from the relatively weak 8GB of RAM, there's not much to fault this machine on for the price - and RAM is a fairly easy and cheap upgrade to carry out if you're happy to do so.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $199.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $169.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 50-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $259.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display, Best Buy has the best-selling TCL 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $249.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $1,000, which is a fantastic deal.

LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

This 65-inch LG 4K smart TV is down to just $399.99 - an incredible price. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard, which allows them to see and adjust all their settings in one place.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The cheapest OLED TV features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's offer from Best Buy brings the 65-inch display down to a record-low price of $1,199.99.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $100 discount, bringing the price down to $1,499.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, which is only $100 more than the record-low price we briefly saw a few weeks ago. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Samsung's all-new 55-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,899.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Shop more early Memorial Day sales

You can shop for more early offers in our Memorial Day TV sales guide and our Memorial Day appliance sales roundup.