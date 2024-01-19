Best Buy just launched a weekend sale: shop my top 15 picks as a deals editor

Best Buy has just kicked off the weekend with a massive 3-day sale, with record-low prices on big-screen TVs, cheap laptops, Apple devices, headphones, and much more.

• Shop Best Buy's full 3-day sale

As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Best Buy's sale to bring you the 15 best deals I recommend. These hand-picked offers represent fantastic value, with lowest-ever prices on best-selling tech. Some highlights from today's sale include the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $189.99, Samsung's 75-inch 4K Crystal smart TV down to a fantastic price of $579.99 and this HP 15.6-inch laptop on sale for $329.99.



See more of my top picks from Best Buy's weekend sale below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers that expire on Sunday at Midnight. If you're looking to shop for more TV bargains, you can visit our Super Bowl TV deals guide for more of the best deals around the web.

Best Buy weekend sale - the 15 best deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $99. That's the best deal you can find right now and a fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

If you want noise cancellation with your AirPods, Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99 - the lowest price we've seen. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $159.95 at Best Buy

You can get the Beats Fit Pro earbuds on sale for just $159.95 - just $10 shy of the record-low price. The fitness-inspired earbuds feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide an impressive six days of battery life. The Beats Fit Pro are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro 2, which are currently $30 more.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-day sale has the 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $349.99 - the lowest-ever price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $629.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers impressive performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Lenovo's Yoga devices are easily some of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy, and Best Buy has this 16-inch model on sale for $699.99. The powerful and versatile laptop packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Best Buy

Get the latest MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049 at Best Buy's weekend sale. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

LG 50-inch UQ75 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $349.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

This is an incredible price for a 50-inch 4K smart TV from a reputable brand like LG. You're getting webOS 22 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and LG's α5 Gen5 AI Processor for premium picture and sound.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

This is a great deal on a mid-size display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 55-inch Frame QLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 at Best Buy's sale. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy still has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $399.99 - $50 more than on Black Friday itself. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has this massive 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600.