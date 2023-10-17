Best Buy announces Black Friday sale dates - deals start from October 27

Best Buy has announced the key dates for its upcoming Black Friday sales, with events kicking off later this month. It really does get earlier every year, right?

It all starts on October 27 - 29 when My Best Buy members get exclusively early access to the retailer's early Black Friday deals. Yep, that's a double early. Specific offers haven't been announced at this stage but the retailer has confirmed that TVs, computing, gaming, e-transportation and many more product categories will all feature.

Then, on October 30, Best Buy opens these same early Black Friday deals to all shoppers. Hopefully, you'll still be able to grab what you're after at this later date. However, if you do want to give yourself the best chance then you can sign up for a My Best Buy membership from $49.99 per year to get into the early access window.

But that's just the start. The full Best Buy Black Friday sale gets underway on November 17 - that's a full week before the actual day itself. The retailer promises there will be thousands of deals on everything from small gifts to top products from major brands.

We'll of course be on hand to pick out the very best offers in our comprehensive Black Friday deals hub and share all the latest Best Buy discount codes so you can save the most money. You can also bookmark our dedicated Best Buy Black Friday deals page for the most up-to-date news and coverage on the retailer's various holiday sales.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

The retailer also confirmed that the Best Buy Holiday Price Match Guarantee will be in effect again. That means that if you buy a product and you see it available for a cheaper price from November 24 - 27 then Best Buy will match it so you don't lose out.

Best Buy also operates an extended returns and exchange period for the holiday season in the US. That means the majority of unwanted gifts bought between October 27 - December 30 can be returned all the way through to January 13.

And if you prefer to shop in-store, then extended holiday hours run from November 6. Stores will be open from 9am to 9pm local time on Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 8pm on Sunday. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Today's best deals at Best Buy

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy, on sale for just $34.99, will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $429.99, which is an incredible price. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS+Cellular, 45mm): was $529 now $379 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Best Buy has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for just $379. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months.

Samsung 55-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $529.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, especially now that this 55-inch model is on sale for since you can grab this 55-inch model for $479.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, Samsung's smart Tizen operating system, and features a sleek, slim design.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling iRobot Roomba i3 on sale for $299.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the robot vacuum delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, Best Buy is matching the big carrier's trade-in rebates across all devices today. While most will likely prefer to get their device directly from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, Best Buy is essentially offering you an alternative route to get your device here.

Apple iPad 10.9 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display in today's early Black Friday sale, Best Buy has this entry-level Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for $799.99 - that's just $50 more than the record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.