Attention smoothie fans, the Nutribullet Blender 600 Series has had a 36% price cut for Prime Day

Whether you’re health conscious or love whipping up a milkshake, Prime Day has blessed us with another great deal, as you can now get the Nutribullet Blender 600 Series at Amazon for £44.99 (was £69.99) . That’s a tasty price reduction of £25, making it a fantastic price, especially considering it’s from the brand behind many of the best blenders on the market.

If you want more recommendations on the best discounts as they come in, keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page. We're updating it regularly so you can take full advantage of everything Prime Day has to offer this year.

We have already considered the Nutribullet Blender 600 Series well-priced thanks to its build quality and performance, so we reckon this additional £25 is a bargain. The last time Amazon offered this price was over the New Year, so now might be the time to purchase if you’ve been holding out for a deal.

Today's best Nutribullet Blender 600 Series deal

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

We can't help but feel a little tempted by the £25 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothing out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the 36% discount makes this an even sweeter deal.

The Nutribullet Blender 600 Series scored an impressive 4 stars out of five when we reviewed the starter kit earlier this month . If you want something powerful enough to crush ice, then this isn’t the best choice, but it merrily blitzed through frozen fruit and nuts and excelled at creating smooth liquid blends. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of some blenders, but it will blend up a velvety smoothie without hassle.

If you’re a Nutribullet fan but want to explore other models, we’ve compiled a selection of the best cheap Nutribullet deals . Alternatively, if you’d like to explore a wider variety of blenders, we’ve got eight more recommendations in our round-up of the best blenders .

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK