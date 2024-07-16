Attention smoothie fans, the Nutribullet Blender 600 Series has had a 36% price cut for Prime Day
Chop chop, don’t miss out on this £25 saving
Whether you’re health conscious or love whipping up a milkshake, Prime Day has blessed us with another great deal, as you can now get the Nutribullet Blender 600 Series at Amazon for £44.99 (was £69.99). That’s a tasty price reduction of £25, making it a fantastic price, especially considering it’s from the brand behind many of the best blenders on the market.
If you want more recommendations on the best discounts as they come in, keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page. We're updating it regularly so you can take full advantage of everything Prime Day has to offer this year.
We have already considered the Nutribullet Blender 600 Series well-priced thanks to its build quality and performance, so we reckon this additional £25 is a bargain. The last time Amazon offered this price was over the New Year, so now might be the time to purchase if you’ve been holding out for a deal.
Today's best Nutribullet Blender 600 Series deal
Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon
We can't help but feel a little tempted by the £25 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothing out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the 36% discount makes this an even sweeter deal.
The Nutribullet Blender 600 Series scored an impressive 4 stars out of five when we reviewed the starter kit earlier this month. If you want something powerful enough to crush ice, then this isn’t the best choice, but it merrily blitzed through frozen fruit and nuts and excelled at creating smooth liquid blends. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of some blenders, but it will blend up a velvety smoothie without hassle.
If you’re a Nutribullet fan but want to explore other models, we’ve compiled a selection of the best cheap Nutribullet deals. Alternatively, if you’d like to explore a wider variety of blenders, we’ve got eight more recommendations in our round-up of the best blenders.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: Kindle and Echo up to 66% off
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from £95
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: Sony, JBL and Anker from £34.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers and coffee machines from £29.99
- Laptops: up to 42% off Asus, Dell and HP
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: up to £450 off Samsung and Google
- Tools: up to 40% off Bosch and Karcher
- Toys: Lego and Fisher-Price up to 50% off
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark, Vax and Eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
- Wi-Fi: Amazon eero routers from £39.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.