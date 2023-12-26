Argos Boxing Day sale is live - all the best deals from 1,000s on offer today

Argos has launched the 'Big Sale' for Boxing Day with savings available on 1,000s of products across its most popular tech, toys, and furniture categories. You can head through to Argos below to see everything on offer for yourself or scroll further down for my hand-picked selection of some of the best deals available today

Some of the highlights include the excellent value Sony WF-C500 Earbuds for £45 (was £90), a budget-friendly Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV for £229, and an Instant 3.8L Air Fryer for just £30. You can see all the info on these deals and more just below.

Want to see what else is on offer today from across the web? We've also got a hub dedicated to the best Boxing Day sales live in the UK right now.

9 best Boxing Day deals at Argos

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £45 at Argos

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. Now, at 50% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £30 at Argos

I'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Oral-B Pro 1 - Duo Pack: was £110 now £55 at Argos

Look past the dated "his-and-hers" colour palette and this pair of mid-range electric toothbrushes is a solid pickup while it's half-price at Argos. These brushes don't boast many advanced high-end features but they do have the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and three cleaning modes.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Argos

As the name suggests, the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation model has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199.99 at Argos

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Argos has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Sonos Roam: was £179 now £134 at Argos

Sonos had already cut the price of the excellent Roam portable speaker to £134 and now Argos has matched it following Black Friday. To help with this decision, don't forget you're getting a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity feature and smart home control with other Sonos speakers.

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £150 at Argos

The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to within £11 of its cheapest price ever in the Argos Boxing Day sale. Although you would have paid less back in November, it's still worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than the other models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.