Apple's latest MacBook Air is back down to a record-low price for Labor Day

Now's the best time to replace your old Apple laptop, thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale, which just launched. Today's best MacBook deal is Apple's latest 15-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for $1,049 (was $1,299). That's a $250 discount and a return to the record-low price we saw earlier this month. We don't expect you'll find a better discount at this weekend's official Labor Day sales event.



Note that this is the cheapest MacBook Air option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, the option with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is also about $200 off at $1,449 (was $1,699). You can get in any of the colors, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip just dropped back down to its all-time low price. This lightweight laptop is a half-inch thick and includes two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. It boasts an "all-day" battery that can last up to 18 hours on one charge, perfect for just enough time for a work-cafe visit or commute back home. The built-in camera and three mics also make it a suitable choice for video call conferencing and calls. The cheapest model is the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but the one with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is still over $200 off.

In its Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) review, TechRadar praised the larger screen, performance, and AI-friendliness. The 2024 MacBook Air includes the M3 chip, a powerful 8-core (or 10-core, depending on your model) upgrade from last generation's M2 chip that seems posed for the launch of Apple Intelligence this fall.

Part of the appeal of the MacBook Air is its lightweight build and convenience, too. It's only a half-inch thick and includes two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. As a plus, it comes with a built-in 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and six speakers for video conferencing and calls you might need to do at work. It also lasts up to 18 hours on one charge, so you can leave the charger at home. If you already have an iPhone or iPad, those can also integrate with your Mac. You can seamlessly share info between the devices without a hassle.

The only downside is that it's practically the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air, just with a larger screen. It also weighs almost as much as the new MacBook Pro, so the Air moniker seems like a moot point.

