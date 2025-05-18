Amazon's Memorial Day sale is live – here are 29 offers I'm buying as a deals expert
My shopping cart is filled with tech gadgets, vacuums, tablets, and more
As a deals editor, I've written about Memorial Day sales for eight years, and Amazon's sale has always been a favorite. You can find thousands of offers on everything from summer essentials, kitchen appliances, and vacuums to cheap TVs, Apple devices, and smart home gadgets.
While Memorial Day (Monday, May 26) is still over a week away, Amazon launched its sale early, and I've picked out the 29 best deals. I've combed through today's offers to find best-selling products from brands like Apple, Bissell, Dyson, Samsung, and Ninja, on sale for record-low prices. I've listed products I already own that have been reviewed here at TechRadar, and I've analyzed the price to ensure it's a genuine bargain.
A few favorites include the Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99, this highly rated Worx String Trimmer on sale for $93, and Insignia's 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $369.99.
Keep in mind that this is Amazon's official Memorial Day sale, which means you won't find better prices on the day itself. Today's early deals allow you to snag a bargain so that you can enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend.
My 29 Amazon Memorial Day deal picks
My favorite Amazon Memorial Day deal is the Blink Mini 2 for just $19.99 - a must-buy at that price. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. For just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout), it's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 110,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always on my must-buy list thanks to its ultra-affordable price. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $26.97 when you apply the $3 coupon.
I already own these headphones and can't imagine life without them. For just $29.95, the JBL Tune 510BT feature Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device. They also have an impressive 40 hours of battery life and come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound.
If you're like me and need a new blender for the summer, the best-selling Magic Bullet Blender is on sale for $39.88 ahead of Memorial Day. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more, and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a Memorial Day top seller in years past, and the queen-size set is on sale for $53.99 when you apply the coupon code MCUIIKEF2N0D at checkout. The queen-size pillows have over 250,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
Another item I own and love is the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell, and I can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Memorial Day deal is a massive 50% discount and $15 more than the record-low price.
A new tablet for the summer is a must-have if you want to read books by the pool, and Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 is on sale for $89.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
I saw this trimmer on Amazon's homepage for just $93.99, and I knew I had to add it to my cart. With over 30,000 positive reviews, the cordless trimmer quickly converts from a string trimmer to an edger lawn tool and comes with two powerful 20V Power Share MaxLithium batteries.
The Bissell carpet cleaner is hands-down my favorite appliance as a mom of two messy boys, and the Little Green model is on sale for $99.99 for Memorial Day.. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
If you want quality-sounding earbuds, but don't want to break the bank, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.
Another summer essential is a waterproof portable speaker, so the top-rated JBL Flip 6 speaker for $99.95 made it to my list. You won't find a better Bluetooth speaker for the price, especially considering the sound quality combined with an IPX7 waterproof rating, perfect for your next vacation.
If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
The best-selling Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker is on sale for $134 ahead of Memorial Day. I use this device daily and can't imagine my mornings without it. It's easy to use, supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large, removable water tank and compact size also make it convenient.
Memorial Day is also a great opportunity to pick something up for Father's Day, like this best-selling Dewalt Power combo tool kit on sale for $149, thanks to a 43% discount. The Dewalt power combo tool kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.
This fantastic device has powerful suction to clean any surface, from carpets to hardwood floors. Its low-profile design lets you reach under furniture with ease. When cleaning above-floor areas, you can simply detach the hand vac and enjoy lightweight convenience. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is the lowest-ever price.
This is another incredible Memorial Day deal from Amazon – Apple's latest entry-level tablet on sale for $299.. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.
Dyson vacuums are another best seller during Memorial Day, and Amazon has the V8 Plus on sale for $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
What's better than a robot vacuum? A robot vacuum that also mops. The Roborock Qrevo S includes spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. This model has a super-capable dock that not only empties the bot's dust cup but can also drain and refill its water tank and self-clean those mop pads, too. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
You can grab this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV for just $129.99 - just $20 more than the record-low price. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display, and the 55-inch model just dropped to $1,197.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Amazon's Memorial Day sale has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $398 - an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you want a premium display for Memorial Day, you can't beat this price on LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is now available for $1,496.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount at Amazon. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The best big-screen budget display from Amazon's Memorial Day sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon has its lowest price yet for the latest MacBook Air this week – an amazing deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful and power-efficient and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.
