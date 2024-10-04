Amazon's early Prime Day sale is like a Black Friday preview: here's everything I'm buying
No need to wait for Black Friday - shop incredible deals right now
Is it Prime Day or Black Friday? Well, it's technically neither, but Amazon has launched early Prime Day deals, and the prices are so good that it feels like a preview for Black Friday. While it's only October, you can score record-low prices on best-selling kitchen appliances, Apple devices, vacuums, tablets, and smart home tech.
• Shop more early Prime Day deals
As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Amazon's early Prime Day sale and hand-picked the 17 best deals. I compare the offers listed below to Black Friday deals because of the prices and the products on sale. You'll find stunning discounts from popular brands like Apple, Bissell, LG, Nespresso, Dyson, Ninja, and Amazon's brand of tech gadgets.
A few of my favorites include the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 (originally $59.99), the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum on sale for $249.99 (originally $430), and LG's gorgeous 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $999.99 (originally $1,599).
Shop more of today's best early Prime Day deals below, and remember that Amazon's official sale takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. If you want to score a Black Friday-like deal right now, take advantage of Amazon's incredible offers before they're gone.
Black Friday preview: 17 best early Prime Day deals
Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon
At just $12.99, this handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home. If you're like me and already own an Alexa device, you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice - a genius device. Today's early Prime Day deal matches last year's record-low price.
Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
The Blink Mini has been a best-seller at Prime Day and Black Friday since its release, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
The Echo Pop is a must-buy at just $17.99, and I can't imagine the price will drop further during Black Friday. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
This is the one item a few of us buy every Black Friday - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.
Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.
All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an unbelievable price of $37.99. That's a whopping 58% discount and beats last year's Black Friday price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
This might be my favorite early Prime Day deal because it's such an incredible price. Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $54.99 - a massive 58% discount and a new record-low price. It has a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon
The best-selling Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $79.94 at Amazon
Air fryers are always a best-seller during Prime Day and Black Friday, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $79.94 - the lowest price I've seen in months. The four-quart air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.
All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a smart home display in today's early Prime Day deals, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.
Bissell Spot Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $99.59 at Amazon
Bissell carpet cleaners are among the top sellers during Prime Day and Black Friday, and Amazon has the Little Green model on sale for $99.59 - the lowest price we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine: was $209 now $109.85 at Amazon
If you want to save on the pricey and highly coveted Nespresso coffee maker, Prime Day and Black Friday are your best chances. The Vertuo Plus can brew a creamy cup of coffee or espresso with a touch of a button and features four different cup sizes. Today's deal from Amazon beats last year's Black Friday price.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon
This specific Shark model is a best-seller at holiday sales, and it is currently on sale at Amazon's early Prime Day sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can easily lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum: was $430 now $249.99 at Amazon
Robot vacuums are another popular Black Friday and Prime Day category, and Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba i3 robot on sale for $249.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.
Dyson V8 Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable. The V8 is a solid choice if you want a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734.99 at Amazon
Despite being just a couple of weeks old, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 model has an impressive discount. Underneath, it's still the best Apple Watch on the market, with great chops for adventure, water sports, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, construction, and anything else you can throw at it. It's got phenomenal battery life, a bright display, and Apple's S9 chip.
LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $996.99 at Amazon
I can't imagine this price will drop further during Black Friday or Amazon's official Prime Day sale. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.