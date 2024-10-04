Amazon's early Prime Day sale is like a Black Friday preview: here's everything I'm buying

Dyson V8 Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable. The V8 is a solid choice if you want a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.