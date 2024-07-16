Amazon Prime Day deals just went live: shop 25 deals I recommend from $12.99
Save 50% on TVs, Echo speakers, tablets, Fire Sticks and more
It's here. The 2024 Amazon Prime Day sale is officially live, which means thousands of deals are live on the site. It's one of the biggest opportunities of the year to save big on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, clothing, tablets, headphones, and most importantly, Amazon's own devices.
• See all today's best Prime Day deals
As a deals editor who's covered Prime Day for half a decade, I know that Amazon's devices are always best-sellers during the 48-hour sale, thanks to ridiculously low prices and rare discounts on top-rated gadgets. This year's sale is no different, with record-low prices on Echo smart speakers, tablets, Fire TV sticks, security cameras, smart TVs, and Kindle e-readers. Some highlights include the all-new Echo Spot on sale for $44.99, the Blink Video Doorbell for just $29.99, and Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet marked down to an all-time low price of $69.99
Keep in mind that most offers require an Amazon Prime membership to enjoy the total discount. Not a member? Luckily, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can shop Amazon's two-day sale.
Amazon Prime Day deals: quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick from $14.99
- Apple: iPads and Apple Watch from $189
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Cameras: $100 off GoPro bundle
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: deals on Anker and Bose
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 22% off KitchenAid
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: record-low prices for MacBook Air
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire and Samsung tablets from $64.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
The 25 best Prime Day device deals
Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you get a fun, basic and compact smart speaker according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $119.98 $56.98 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and this Prime Day bundle includes a Sengled smart bulb for $56.98 - a massive 53% discount. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub, allowing you to control the included light bulb.
Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Prime members can get a first-time discount, bringing the price down to just $44.99.
Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon
This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick equals the previous record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.
Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.
Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
This latest discount has brought Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest-ever price - beating the previous record-low by $10. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too.
Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for an incredible price of $49.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Ring Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell Plus has got a big $50 discount as part of this year's Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to $99.99 - a new record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Ring Stick Up Cam for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.
All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
You can score a 50% discount on the Echo Show 5, which brings the price down to $49.99 - an all-time low. The 3rd generation Echo Show features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a new record-low price of $84.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.
Blink Outdoor 4 (3 camera system): was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras on sale for a new record-low price as part of its Prime Day deals. They offer 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility, too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays.
Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199.97 now $89.97 at Amazon
With all the different doorbells and cameras and smart devices available to buy it can be hard to know where to start with your first home security setup. Enter this Blink Whole Home Bundle, which includes a Blink Video Doorbell, a Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera and a Blink Outdoor camera (plus the Sync Module to pair them all up) for one low price. It's a huge saving of over $100 compared to buying them individually and gives you enough tech to get your setup going inside and outside your home.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
Prime members can get the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon
The Ring Floodlight Camera is getting a massive 40% discount at today's Prime Day sale, bringing the price down to a record low of $119.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $164.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
This Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon
Here's a huge 40% price reduction on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. You get a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.
Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Amazon
This is the new lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe, beating the previous record-low by $5. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. In our Kindle Scribe review, we were initially disappointed with some missing features, but these have since been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for such a multi-functional device.
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99 - a fantastic deal for a TV of this size.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.
Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon
The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.
