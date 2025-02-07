Amazon just launched a massive device sale: Black Friday-like prices starting at $17.99

Amazon has launched a massive weekend sale with Black Friday-like prices on its best-selling devices. You can save up to 40% on Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells, tablets, TVs, security cameras, Kindle e-readers, and more.

As the deals editor for TechRadar, I've reviewed Amazon's weekend device sale and hand-picked the 16 best offers. Amazon devices are always popular deals at holiday sales like Black Friday, thanks to the impressive discounts on the retailer's best-selling smart home gadgets. Today's sale is the first since Black Friday that we've seen Amazon discount a majority of its devices to record low prices.

A few stand-out offers include the all-new Blink Mini security camera on sale for $19.99, the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $94.99, and Amazon's 50-inch Omni Series Fire TV on sale for $319.99.

Keep in mind that today's device deals are limited-time offers, and Amazon devices are rarely discounted outside of holiday sales. For more TV bargains, visit our Super Bowl TV sales live blog for today's best last-minute deals.

Amazon's weekend device sale - the 16 best deals

Blink Mini: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the first-generation smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon also has the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for the same record-low price on Black Friday. The compact security camera features two-way audio and includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99 when you apply the coupon code HDFTVWIN at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's pre-Presidents' Day deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon's device sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life - all for $32.99.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon The all-new Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's deal from Amazon's weekend device sale brings the price down to $119.99.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition: was $139.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $84.99, thanks to today's 39% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $94.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and today's deal brings the price down to $134.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $319.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $319.99 - $10 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

