Amazon has thousands of Black Friday deals live - here are the 37 best

This year's Amazon Black Friday sale is live, with thousands of deals on Kitchen appliances, TVs, smart home gadgets, vacuums, headphones, Apple devices, toys, and so much more. With so many Black Friday deals available, it's challenging to sift through and find genuine bargains because there are a lot of bad deals mixed in with the good ones. But that's where I come in.

I've been covering Black Friday for half a decade, and it's my job to find the best of the best Black Friday deals. I've gone through today's sale and hand-picked the 37 best deals, including AirPods, robot vacuums, 4K TVs, Amazon devices, coffee makers, and best-selling gift ideas. Some highlights that might sell out include this Echo Pop smart speaker bundle with a smart color bulb for an incredible price of just $17.99, the best-selling Bissell CleanView vacuum cleaner marked down to $119.09, and the Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99.

If you're thinking of waiting for Black Friday proper (November 24) to make a purchase, note that today's offers are from Amazon's official Black Friday sale, which means prices likely won't change next week. Amazon's Black Friday deals are some of the best offers, thanks to record-low prices you typically won't find at other online retailers. Today's Amazon Black Friday deals not only allow you to score a bargain early, but avoid the madness of Black Friday itself.

Amazon Black Friday sale - the 35 best deals

Echo Pop bundle with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb: was $62.98 now $17.99 at Amazon

71% discount - This might be the best Black Friday deal from Amazon's sale, and it's likely to sell out. You can get the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb for just $17.99. That's an incredible discount of $45, and it's the same price as the Echo Pop alone, so with this deal, you're getting a free smart bulb so you can control your lights with your voice from the smart speaker.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest early Black Friday deal from today's sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - the cheapest price you can find. The compact indoor HD camera features two-way audio and night vision and will alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of $19.99 at Amazon's Black Friday deals event. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's Black Friday deals. You can get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones, on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating last year's Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Lego Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $33.74 at Amazon

This year's Star Wars Lego advent calendar doesn't disappoint, with a Palpatine and Ewok dressed up for the holidays and a Gonk droid disguised as a reindeer. You'll also get a handful of other minifigs and various mini-builds of iconic locations and vehicles from the series.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Lowest Price: The cheapest Fire tablet deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is the Fire 7, which is down to just $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap smart home display, Amazon's Black Friday sale has the Echo Show 8 on sale for $49.99 - a new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $50 at Amazon

If space is an issue on your kitchen top, consider Keurig's K-Compact coffee maker. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 10 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record low of $50.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday sale has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Gourmia 5 Qt Digital Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $59.98 at Amazon

If you're looking for a Black Friday deal on an air fryer, Amazon has the best-selling Gourmia digital air fryer on sale for $59.98. Perfect for families, this super-cheap air fryer features a 5-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals.

Bissell Spot Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $89 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Little Green Pro on sale for $89 - the best deal we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System: was $199.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

Grab this Ninja Mega Kitchen system for $99.95, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. You're getting an XL 72 oz. blender, two 16 oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids so you can take your smoothie to class, and an eight-cup food processor bowl and a massive 50% discount for Black Friday.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99. That's the best deal you can find right now and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $175 now $119 at Amazon

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to $119 - a new record-low price.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $229 now $119 at Amazon

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save over $100 on the best-selling 23andMe DNA test, bringing the price down to a record low of $119. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The Ring Floodlight Camera is getting a massive 40% discount at today's Black Friday sale, bringing the price down to a record low of $119.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Ninja DZ071 Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the ultimate air fryer, the Ninja Foodi DualZone FlexBasket boasts two 4-qt baskets, so you can air fry, air broil, bake, roast, reheat, and dehydrate two different foods at the same time. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes $80 off the price, bringing the air fryer down to a record low of $119.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $219 now $153.99 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to $153.99 - just $4 shy of the record-low.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $364.99 now $159 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum on sale for $159 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad in today's Black Friday deals, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears: was $399.99 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. If it's the best noise cancelation you want (and you also want excellent sound and smart features), you can't do better, as our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review makes clear – especially with this much off! Have we seen them this cheap before? No – today's Black Friday deal is a record-low price.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series 4K Fire TV is one of Amazon's best-selling TVs, and it's now down to a record-low price of $289.99 for Black Friday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Amazon's Black Friday deals have the smartwatch down to a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.