Amazon brings back Black Friday favorites: Apple, Keurig, Dyson, Sony and LG from $38

Black Friday deals are on the horizon as we approach November 29. In fact, Amazon is almost giving us a teaser by already discounting its Black Friday best-sellers from brands like Apple, Dyson, Sony, Keurig, LG, and Amazon's own brand of devices.



• Shop more top deals at Amazon



As a deals editor for TechRadar who's covered Black Friday for six years and regularly writes about Amazon sales, I've gone through today's offers and hand-picked the 16 best deals. The items listed below are highly rated products that have been best sellers at past Black Friday sales and are on sale for record-low prices.



Some highlights include the Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale for $29.99, Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99, and Apple's iPad mini on sale for $349.99 - a new record-low price.



Amazon hasn't yet announced the dates for its 2024 Black Friday sale, but today's offers are pretty tempting if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping and avoid the madness on Black Friday proper.

Jump to Amazon's best sales

Amazon Black Friday favorites: the 16 best deals

Kasa Smart Plug Mini, two pack: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for just $17.99. Perfect for the upcoming holidays, the smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item I buy every Black Friday - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - the lowest price ever. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips, so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

Even at their list price of $59.99, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones are a bargain. Now, at more than $20 off, you're looking at unbeatable value. These cans supply super-long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality, and companion app support for customizing EQ. Sure, you're not going to get fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Black Friday, and you can find the set on sale for $47.90. The queen-size pillow set has over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is a Black Friday favorite, and it's currently on sale for a record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Black Friday is one of the best times to find discounts on pricey electric toothbrushes. Amazon currently has the top-rated Oral-B iO deep clean on sale for just $59.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The Oral-B iO features a smart sensor that alerts you if you're brushing too hard and features three different cleaning modes.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Another Black Friday best-seller is Keurig's K-Express coffee maker, on sale for $59.99 - just $10 shy of the record-low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit: was $119 now $59 at Amazon

The 23andMe Ancestry Serviced is always popular around the holidays, and Amazon has the DNA test kit on sale for a record-low price. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 80 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test you can take at home.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches around now, thanks to its gorgeous design and impressive feature set. The $130 discount is one of the best offers we've seen since its release. Alongside smartwatch features, you'll also benefit from personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching, and heart monitoring functionality.

Shark AI Ulta Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: was $549.99 now $269.98 at Amazon

The feature-packed Shark AI Ultra is now on sale for $269.98 - only $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting premium features like IQ navigation, being able to pick up where it left off pre-charging, self-cleaning capability, and a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

Apple iPad mini (64GB, 2021): was $499 now $349.99 at Amazon

Apple devices are another Black Friday favorite and Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini on sale for its lowest price ever. It has a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The handheld iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $375.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale at Amazon for a record-low price. While a small discount, it's an impressive deal for a newly released Apple device and the best price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the powerful Dyson V15 Detect on sale for $599.99—the lowest-ever price. The V15 is perfect for pet owners, as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. Dyson's dust illumination reveals invisible dust you usually can't see, and the LCD screen displays power mode, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

The excellent MacBook Air M2 is down to a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. This is easily one of the best laptop deals on the market, considering this model still holds up amazingly well for 2024. You get a great chipset, battery life, and display, and this price also brings it to the usual price for the older M1 model.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

LG's 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest-ever price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

You can look forward to more bargains in our Black Friday TV deals guide and our Black Friday Apple deals roundup.