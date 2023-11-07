Amazon Black Friday date revealed - here are 25 early deals to shop right now

While the official Black Friday deals event takes place on November 24, Amazon has just announced that its sale will start on Friday, November 17. The retailer will drop new deals leading up to Cyber Monday (November 25) with record-low prices on tech items, appliances, toys, clothing, beauty products, and Amazon devices.



The Amazon press release has more details about the upcoming Black Friday sale, including what brands will be discounted (Sony, Bissell, Ninja, Peloton, Barbie, and LEGO) as well as other special offers for Prime members like invite-only deals and access to third-party merchants through Amazon.



While we expect to see new Black Friday deals released on November 17, the retailer has some impressive offers you can shop now. There are so many genuinely good bargains at Amazon right now that I've listed the 25 best early deals below. You'll find a mix of products, including TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, Apple gadgets, gift ideas, and Amazon's own devices, with some of the lowest prices of the year.



Some of today's stand-out offers include Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189, this handy Chamberlain smart garage control for just $24.98, and Amazon's all-new 4K Fire TV Stick marked down to $29.99 - the lowest-ever price.



You can shop for more early bargains in our Amazon Black Friday deals guide, which will be updated with all the top offers when Amazon's official Black Friday sale is live.

25 Amazon Black Friday deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Lowest price: One of the most popular early Black Friday deals is Apple's AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale for a record-low price of $189 at Amazon. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $36.59 at Amazon

40% coupon: The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the set currently on sale for $36.59 when you apply the 40% coupon at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price for Black Friday.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $22 at Amazon

The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for just $22. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $23.95.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

Lowest price: A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the best-selling 23andMe DNA test, bringing the price down to a record low of $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $130 now $69.99 at Amazon

If space is an issue on your kitchen top, consider Keurig's K-Slim machine. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low of $69.99.

Ninja A161 XL Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

Lowest price: Amazon's Black Friday deals include the best-selling Ninja XL air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99.95. Perfect for large families, the 5.5-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features seven different cooking programs that include max crisp, air fryer, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $249 now $174.28 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to $174.28 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon's Black Friday deals include the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the latest 15-inch MacBook Air to $1,049.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display, this deal is absolutely recommended.

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot for Kids would make a great Christmas gift and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the smart speaker on sale for $27.99. The 5th generation Echo Dot Kids allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.

Blink Mini security camera (3 cameras): was $99.98 now $39.98 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the three-camera bundle on sale for $39.99, thanks to Amazon's massive 60% discount. The indoor HD camera features two-way audio and night vision, and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Black Friday sale.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the 2021 Echo Show 8 for $59.99 - another new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $229 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for a record-low of $229, thanks to today's massive $320 discount. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors but is also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $118.44 now $106.44 at Amazon

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $106.44.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.90 now $399 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Dyson V11 cordless vacuum on sale for $399, thanks to a $170 discount at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Dyson makes some of the best vacuums on the market and the Dyson V11 features a de-tangling motor bar that deep cleans on all types of floors, plus it can transform into a handheld vac and provide an hour of run time.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include this 32-inch Fire TV for a record-low of just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for a fantastic price of $379.99 at the retailer's early Black Friday sale. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals also include an all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $599.99.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $648 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $648 - that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.