AirPods Pro 2 hit lowest-ever price for Prime Day – act fast, because they may not last!

There can be no surer sign of a truly great Amazon Prime Day deal than a never-before-seen price cut on Apple's AirPods Pro 2. And friends, that's what's happened: the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now just £179 on Amazon – a saving of £70 on their RRP or £10 cheaper than their lowest ever price in the UK! In the US, you can get AirPods Pro 2 for $168.99 at Amazon (was $249), which is the joint-lowest they've ever been.

Despite the recent arrival of a cheaper AirPods 4 duo, the AirPods Pro 2 remain our flagship AirPods recommendation, combining oh-so-stunning good sound with some of the best active noise cancellation tech you'll find within earbuds, plus immersive, head-tracked Spatial Audio if you've got an iOS device. Factor in the new upgrades that just arrived in AirPods Pro 2 as part of iOS 18 and I think they're a winning buy for this all-new lowest-seen price.

This is the lowest price that AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and they're phenomenal value at this price. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is seriously good, the Dolby Atmos spatial audio is seriously impressive, they have a case you effectively can't lose if you have a recent iPhone, and they auto-switch between all your Apple gear.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's Big Deal Day sales have the earbuds for £10 cheaper than their previously lowest ever price of £189, a fee they briefly dropped to in February 2024. What will you get? Superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, gesture control and more. Highly recommended for this money.

One big (big. Huge!) reason to recommend the AirPods Pro 2 is how well they combine with all your Apple devices. You know what I'm saying: they 'just work' without faff, seamlessly syncing with your account across all your Apple devices (iPhone, iPad or MacBook). If you've yet to experience it and you own an iPhone, you really should.

Included with the AirPods 2 is the earbuds' excellent and virtually impossible-to-lose USB-C charging case (there are speakers in the case that work with Find My, and your phone can literally point you towards the case, as well). This pocketable little beauty boosts the battery life of the buds up to 30 hours in total which, it's worth noting, can be beaten by other brands, but it's an incredibly neat solution for helping you locate the case when lost – and not many rivals can do it like Apple can.

Remember, there's more to AirPods Pro 2 now than when they first arrived in September 2022, thanks to the upgrades the Cupertino giant unveiled as part of its Glowtime event on September 9, 2024, but if you want to know how they stack up against Apple's newest AirPods 4 with ANC, our AirPods 4 versus AirPods Pro 2 explainer should help.

A last piece of advice? They're in our best noise-cancelling earbuds guide for a reason: they nix noise along with some of the very very best in the business. For this money, we think they're a steal, although if you want over-ears, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are also on sale (and also the lowest they've ever been) for that same £179 fee…

