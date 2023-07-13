Act fast! The Fitbit Charge 5 is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

This year's Prime Day had its share of all-time-low prices, offering Prime members plenty of opportunities for a bargain or two. But if you haven't had a chance to take advantage, it's time to do so now. It may be over in a few hours, but bargains still abound – including this 33% deal from Fitbit.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is still $50 off for Amazon Prime Day, dragging its price down to a very appealing $99.95. That means you're getting one of the best Fitbit trackers for a cheap one. And it's the lowest we've seen on Amazon, making it an even better value.

Last-minute grab: Fitbit Charge 5 at its record-low price

Last-minute saving... Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

Offering heart health tracking, daily stress management feature, SpO2 tracking, and even Apple iOS compatibility, the Charge 5 is among the best fitness trackers right now. It's also one of the pricier models. With this 33% deal, however, it brings it down to an affordable $100. Not too shabby for a last-minute haul, especially if you're hoping to focus on your fitness this year.

There have been a handful of amazing Prime Day smartwatch deals, but if you're looking for something in the fitness tracker realm - meaning no watch function - this is the best one to get. It's also a great last-minute grab if you're looking for something to gift a loved one.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day fitness tracker deals where you are).