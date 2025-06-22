6 hidden Prime membership perks that can save you £200 before Prime Day even starts

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you're probably aware that Prime Day 2025 is right around the corner, with thousands of deals expected to go live between July 8 and July 11.

Did you know, however, that there are already early Prime Day deals to consider? In fact, there are a few excellent perks you can pick up today, many of which won't cost you a single penny.

These limited-time benefits include extended free trials for services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Kindle Unlimited, as well as access to Prime Gaming, and a free Deliveroo subscription for those who prefer a takeaway.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I’ve taken a closer look at the current lineup of Prime extras and estimated their total combined value at around £200. That’s a substantial amount of added value, especially if you’re already a subscriber. Many of these offers are easy to overlook, so it’s well worth checking your account to see what’s available.

See more details on these perks and other decent early deals just below. If you’re not currently a Prime member, you can still take advantage of these perks by signing up for a 30-day free trial. That trial not only unlocks all of these bonuses but also grants you access to free shipping and exclusive discounts during Prime Day 2025.

Early Prime Day membership perks

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial: was £28.47 at Amazon In the UK, Kindle Unlimited has a plentiful supply of books, as well as some audio books. Adding onto that, UK subscribers also get access to a number of magazines such as BBC Science Focus, Runner’s World, and many of TechRadar’s sibling publications. It adds extra value to an already very tempting subscription.

UK Deal Audible Premium Plus 3-month trial: was £26.97 at Audible This membership gives you one book credit per month, which means across the three-month membership you'll be able to enjoy three different audiobooks. You'll benefit from unlimited access to over 11,000 titles in the Audible Plus library plus a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store.

Amazon Prime gaming: get six games for £100 free

If you're a Prime member, you're already entitled to a free Prime gaming and Twitch subscription. There is an additional perk in the build-up to this year's Amazon Prime Day, however - six free games. The games in question here are slightly older titles from the Saints Row, Star Wars, and Tomb Raider franchises, but they all add up to a pretty hefty free gift. Check it out if you're a gamer!

Deliveroo Plus Silver 1-year membership: was £40 at Amazon Another great perk for Prime members is up to one year of Deliveroo Plus Silver for free, a benefit worth over £40 based on its usual price of £3.49 per month. This membership includes free delivery on eligible Deliveroo restaurant orders over £15, as well as free grocery delivery when you spend more than £25. It’s a handy bonus for frequent users of the popular food delivery service, especially if you’re already subscribed to Amazon Prime!

Buy More & Save: get 5% off when you purchase four qualifying items

Amazon's attempting to get its customers loaded up on essentials ahead of Prime Day with this handy bundle discount. There are over 1,000 qualifying items here to consider with listings including (but not limited to) pet food, LEGO, blankets, guitar strings, and well... You get the picture - there's a lot included in this promo.

Amazon Prime Video: up to 50% off movies and TV

Not exactly a freebie, but there's a big sale ahead of Prime Day over at at the Prime Video store, including some great options exclusively for Prime members. Alongside classics like Game of Thrones, you'll also find plenty of the latest movies like Gladiator 2 available today.

More early Prime Day deals to check out

NordVPN: Get up to £50 in Amazon gift cards - plus up to 72% off two-year plans

The best VPN we've tested now has, I believe, the best VPN deal too! Up to £50 in Amazon gift cards means that with an Ultimate plan, you get nearly 40% of your money back to spend on something else. The remaining 60% covers what you'd normally spend on a NordVPN Basic plan, but this time, you're getting all of NordVPN's extras too! This includes antivirus, password management, data breach alerts, and more.

UGreen Uno Charger 100W: was £55.99 now £41.99 at Amazon Phenomenal performance, captivating looks and wonderful versatility. Those are just a few highlights of this top-tier charger that stick out to me after months of constant usage. This model's display will show different expressions depending on your devices' charging status – I've even caught it blushing at me a few times. At just over £40, you're looking at a truly exceptional price for what is, without doubt, a truly exceptional charger.

Prime only Anker 325 Power Bank: was £29.99 now £24.98 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

LG B4 55-inch OLED TV (2024): was £649 now £579 at Amazon The LG B4 proves that OLED doesn't have to be pricey. It delivers excellent contrast and color with rich black levels, as well as a full set of smart and gaming features at a cheaper price than mid-range and flagship models. This early Prime Day deal knocks the B4 down to a record-low £579: superb value for a 55-inch OLED.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £79 at Amazon Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hot cakes. If you've not got one yet, then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is down to its lowest price since Black Friday. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and it's a solid deal following this discount that brings it back to its record-low price.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99 now £36.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within a few pounds of the cheapest price I've ever seen, making it a great early buy this bank holiday weekend. This bundle includes the handle as well as one extra blade, an adjustable comb, and a USB-A charging cable.

HP 14 Laptop: was £549.99 now £359.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This HP 14 has some older components, but it's good value for money if you want a solid mid-range laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a solid buy if you have a decent budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this an impressive laptop for the price.

Apple iPhone 15: was £799 now £598.97 at Laptops Direct The iPhone 15 is our choice for the best value iPhone, and this deal knocks £200 off the phone's list price at Laptops Direct (equating to £100 off Apple's current price). That's a substantial saving on a powerful and relatively recent Apple flagship: the A16 Bionic chipset, dual camera system, and 6.1-inch display make this a pleasant and portable phone. Just keep in mind that there's no support for Apple Intelligence here (see the iPhone 16e for a cheap way into Apple's AI).

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth Turntable: was £239 now £198.99 at John Lewis This Sony is a tried and trusted turntable that's very affordable and beginner-friendly. It comes with an integrated phono stage so you can connect it to an existing hi-fi, automatic operation, and Bluetooth streaming. It picked up lots of five star reviews when it first launched in 2019; it's one of the turntables I recommend to people who want to get into vinyl, or who are coming back to it because playing records is so much more fun than streaming.

Samsung HW-Q800D: was £749 now £549 at John Lewis At £200 off, the Samsung HW-Q800D is wonderful value for money. I mean, it holds the title of best overall soundbar for good reason! It can unleash cinematic, spatial sound into your living room, is incredibly easy to set-up and has superb build quality. If you want to level up your current soundbar, the HW-Q800D is a top-tier option – particularly at this cut-price!

Amazon Fire TV 2.0 soundbar : was £119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon If you're looking for an easy-to-use, simple soundbar that still delivers clear dialogue and solid virtual surround sound, then the Amazon Fire TV soundbar is an excellent choice. And, this deal drops its price down to a record-low of £99.99.