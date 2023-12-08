6 electric toothbrush gifts worth smiling about this holiday season
Give the electric toothbrush gift of sparkling cleanliness
'Tis the season to eat too much, distract from the cold by focusing on all the twinkling lights, and of course, give gifts. Gift-giving need not mean wrapping up something you know will live in its box until being regifted: you can give genuinely useful presents too. The best electric toothbrushes are an ideal option as they can both make someone's life easier, and help get them healthier.
If you're buying someone an electric toothbrush in the Christmas sales, and it's their first, prepare for a surprise as they wonder how they lived this long without one. These brushes make cleaning easier, give a better result, and could even cut down on trips to the dentist through improved gum and teeth care.
From vibrating sonic brush heads to oscillating bristles, there are plenty of options out there that combine hardware and software smarts to get your lucky gift receiver a more hygienic mouth.
While all that might sound expensive, another reason these make such great gifts is the scale of pricing options. You can get very affordable options or splash out on something special, depending on who you're buying for. There are also lots of helpful accessories, like the water flossers listed below, which can make for follow-up presents. Plus lots of this kit is often heavily reduced in sales, so worth keeping an eye on in the lead-up to the season.
Still shopping? You may benefit from a look at the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.
The best electric toothbrush gifts
Colgate Hum Sonic toothbrush
Gift sonic super power while saving money
This is a super affordable option which still has smart features like a pressure sensor to protect gums and an app you can pair to track brushing. It requires batteries, which last a massive three months, so this could be ideal for travelling types that don't want to worry about carrying a charger.
Another affordable option? Get the Ordo Sonic+
Oral-B Genius X
Mid-range never looked so good
Want to find that sweet spot between blowing your budget and getting a genuinely good electric toothbrush? Look no further than the Oral-B Genius X. This offers oscillating brush head efficiency, a rechargeable unit with travel case, six brush modes, app support to track brushing and a pressure sensor. Tough to top, even if you did spend more.
Need even simpler? Go for the Mode Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B iO Series 10
The best of the best
For the best electric toothbrush money can buy, this is the one to gift. For someone who really deserves a special gift this year, the Series 10 is not cheap but that's because it combines the best teeth-tech out there. Plus is has a built-in display, and smart dock, to give feedback even if you don't want to use the app. This is dentist level cleaning, at home.
Prefer sonic? Get the top-end Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige
The best electric toothbrush accessory gifts: Water flossers
Waterpik Ultra Professional
Floss with water power
This option gives the gift of a water based flosser with lots of head options. That means no more breaking floss or cutting gums as this fires water at high power to clean between teeth with ease. It can even be used to remove plaque with its highest setting functioning like a tiny pressure washer, just like a trip to the dentist.
Too pricey? Try the Waterpik Cordless
Hangsun Water Flosser Cordless
Clean affordably
Water flossing is a powerful option but it need not damage your gift budget with options like this from Hangsun. This still offers power flossing, eight jet tips, a 300ml tank and it's rechargeable, making it a good budget buy.
Too cheap? Try the MySmile
Oral-B Aquacare 6 Pro-Expert Water Flosser
Go for the premium option
This option won't break the bank but it's certainly at the premium end. This Oral-B water flosser offers six cleaning modes (three intensities with focused or rotational water stream options) microbubbles for extra cleaning power and is cordless for ease of use.
Another top-end alternative? Try Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
