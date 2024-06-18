4th of July deals are live at Samsung: save $1,600 on refrigerators, ranges, washers

If you're on the hunt for 4th of July appliance sales, we've got great news. The official Samsung Store has already kicked-off its sale across a wide range of appliances - including ranges, refrigerators, washers, and dryers.

Listed today are massive discounts of up to $1,600 upfront - a sum that matches the previous excellent deals from the brand's Memorial Day sale back in May. In short, we're not expecting these discounts to get any better between now and the 4th of July, so it's well worth checking out today's early sale at Samsung - even if we have a few weeks until the retailer posts its full range of deals (including tech).

In addition to upfront discounts on appliances, you'll also find some bundle discounts and extras today at Samsung. These include a build-your-own-bundle option where you can save up to $600 off already-discounted appliances and the option to get two years of Samsung+ extended warranty for just $1 (it was $99). Several models also come with free installation, which ramps up the value even further today.

Samsung 4th of July appliance sales now live

Build your bundle: save up to an additional $600 at Samsung

In addition to the upfront savings across a wide range of appliances, today's 4th of July sale at Samsung also includes some superb bundle savings. Right now you can bundle in up to four appliances for an additional saving of up to $600 - an amazing deal. Note that you can either choose to build your bundle here or pick from one of several premade bundles.

Refrigerators: save up to $1,600 at Samsung

Samsung's huge range of refrigerators includes everything from massive four-door bespoke designs to slim-line models perfect for smaller kitchens. Regardless of your refrigerating needs you'll be able to find a Samsung for you - and with massive discounts too thanks to the early 4th of July deals currently knocking up to $1,600 off upfront.

Washers & dryers: save up to $1,000 on laundry sets at Samsung

You can upgrade your laundry game significantly and save some serious cash with Samsung's current 4th of July deals on its range of washers and dryers. Various electric and gas sets are available here in a range of different finishes and you'll also get free installation and two years of extended care for just $1.

Ranges: save up to $1.500 at Samsung

Alongside refrigerators, the biggest discounts in today's 4th of July appliance sale at Samsung is on the brand's diverse line-up of ranges. Included here are massive price cuts across a host of gas, electric, induction, and dual fuel ranges of all shapes and sizes. Note, as with other appliances at Samsung today, ranges come with free installation and two years of Samsung Care+ for just $1 (was $99).

