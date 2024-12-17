28 best last-minute deals from the Amazon UK sale to shop before they're gone

Stuck on what to get for that final gift that'll finish your Christmas shopping this year? I'm with you there. Even though time is running out, Amazon still has dozens of last-minute deals that may finally trigger a spark of inspiration to help you cross off the final few items on your list.

I've taken a look through and hand-picked 28 of the best offers on affordable headphones, wearables, appliances, tablets, gift ideas and other tech gadgets.

Let's take a look at some of the highlights. First up has to be these JLab Go Air Pop Plus Earbuds for only £17.49 (was £24.99), which is a super-cheap price for some basic but surprisingly capable buds. You can also get this incredibly cool Ninja Blast Portable Blender for £31.99 (was £49.99) and a Fitbit Charge 6 for £98.99 (was £139.99).

Check out more information on all of these deals and the rest of my top picks below, including many that equal or beat the prices I saw over Black Friday. Just be aware that the majority of them will expire on December 22 – and I'd encourage you to buy before then to guarantee delivery before Christmas.

And when you're tucking into leftovers next week, be sure to keep an eye on our Boxing Day sales coverage for all the best offers we spot to close out the year.

The 28 best last-minute deals at Amazon UK

JLab Go Air Pop Plus: was £24.99 now £17.49 at Amazon Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But I cannot stress enough that they're also surprisingly good for this ridiculously low asking price. For less than £20, you get rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity, awesome battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, plus pleasing audio performance on the go. It would be wild to expect more and this deal is by far the cheapest I've ever seen them to date.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £31.99 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Ninja Blast after the extra £8 discount is applied at the checkout.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Amazon sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's last-minute deals sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £29.99 – which matches the record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39 at Amazon We already called the new version of these popular cheap earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this record-equalling low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound that also beats the latest AirPods.

Murdle Volume 1 Puzzle Book: was £14.99 now £6 at Amazon I'm sneaking this one into my tech roundup as it's an excellent gift idea for the puzzle fan in your life. Much like the Wordles, Heardles and Connections of the world, you can expect dozens of bite-sized puzzles in this collection. Each one asks you to solve silly and increasingly elaborate crimes by using the clues to eliminate suspects, weapons and locations in a strange but compelling mix of Cluedo and Sudoku.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Amazon brought back a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock earlier this year and it's slashed £30 off the price for this end-of-year sale. That makes it just £5 more than the cheapest ever price I saw available to Prime members back in July. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard: was £349.99 now £239 at Amazon This Honor Pad 9 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch tablet that does it all. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive 13-hour battery life, a smooth display and decent storage at 256GB. Overall, there isn't a better budget tablet deal out there right now – and you get a handy Bluetooth keyboard cover bundled in too.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £499 at Amazon Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone. Plus, you can also claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 when you buy the Pixel 8 Pro for a limited time.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £219.99 at Amazon Here's a new record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.

Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser: was £90 now £54.99 at Amazon This dental flosser comes from the premium brand Waterpik and there's a small saving available for Black Friday that brings it back to a record-low price. With multiple brush heads, a compact size, ten pressure settings, good battery life, and a large reservoir, it's one of the better options available if it's your first time trying a water flosser.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £18.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon sale includes the teeny Echo Pop for just £18.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 last year but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (24 Pack): was £18.99 now £14.49 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets, especially for any new toys that need the juice on Christmas Day.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was almost three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgrade streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Eufy Solocam C210: was £69.99 now £34.99 at Amazon There's a huge 50% off this outdoor wireless security camera from Eufy that supports high-quality 2K video and is weather resistant. On top of that, there are no monthly fees to pay for video storage costs as it's kept privately for up to three months. A real bargain compared to other smart home tech.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only recently released and this latest budget-friendly slate has now got a huge 50% discount at Amazon. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

EA Sports FC 25: was £69.99 now £34.99 at Amazon Another year, another update to EA's all-consuming football sim – and it's perhaps just as unsurprising to see EA FC 25 get its first significant discount for Black Friday. In many respects its a reskin of last year's game, but with just enough changes and graphical tweaks to make it worthwhile. And who else would be on the cover but Jude Bellingham?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449 now £369 at Amazon A whole £80 off a budget-centric tablet isn't to be sniffed at, particularly as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has 128GB of storage and a sizeable 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 so it looks great for streaming shows on the move or simply sketching out some fun designs via the S Pen stylus which is included. Speedy and lightweight too, it’s an easy one to recommend if you like the Samsung way of doing things.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for only the third time this year, with Amazon slashing £30 from its starting price – although it's £10 more than I saw over Black Friday. Still, we've tested many versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.49 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a return to the record-low price and even beats the deal available for Prime members back in July.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £141.99 at Amazon I don't think I'm rushing to make any ice cream in this weather but the Ninja Creami has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This deal is strong as it matches the cheapest price I've ever seen for the popular appliance.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £289 now £190.99 at Amazon Even though it's now supplanted by the Forerunner 265, the 255 is still a very capable running watch and an even better buy at this lowest-ever price. For the money, you get up to 14 days of battery life, great running metrics, adaptive training plans, and daily suggested workouts, amongst all the usual health and fitness tracking features.