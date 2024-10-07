18 Amazon Prime Day-beating deals that you can shop right now at Best Buy

We're just one day away from Best Buy's massive 48-hour flash sale but the retailer is already offering some incredible warm-up deals to check out today. You don't even need to wait to get your hands on a massive range of record-low prices on everything from the latest iPads to high-end TVs.

You can check out all of today's best early deals at Best Buy below but note that these excellent choices will be joined by hundreds more as we roll over to tomorrow. Best Buy's massive 48-hour flash sale will run concurrently with this year's second Amazon Prime Day and is likely to offer deals that are just as strong.

• Check out all of today's deals at Best Buy

One of today's highlights includes a brand-new record-low price for the stunning Samsung S90C OLED TV - which sits at just $1,299 (was $2,599) for the 65-inch variant. I've also seen record-low prices for the basic but excellent iPad 10.2, which is currently on sale for just $199 (was $329), and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $189 (was $249) - all superb deals.

Note that Best Buy's 48-hour sale will run from tomorrow through to the end of Wednesday night so you won't have long to bag a bargain if you're interested. Overall, these are likely to be some of the best deals at the retailer this side of Black Friday in November so I definitely recommend acting quickly if you're looking to get your seasonal tech shopping early.

I'll be updating this page with plenty more recommendations as they roll in so don't hesitate to revisit throughout the next few days.

Today's best deals at Best Buy

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $199 - the lowest price for this entry-level tablet so far. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Best Buy

Always a holiday best-seller, Best Buy has the AirPods Pro 2, on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $299. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price this week. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, though, so you'll be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller - but it's worth the upgrade if you can afford it.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV for a record-low price at Best Buy. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has this 75-inch LG UT75 Series 4K smart TV for $649.99, which is an excellent price for a display of this size. The 2024 TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and it's on sale for $799.99 - just $50 more than the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV is now on sale at Best Buy for $999.99 - that's a $600 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a massive $1,300 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal from Best Buy brings the 65-inch model down to a new record-low price. The 2023 Sony TV has a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, robust and immersive sound, and full support for 4K 120Hz gaming with Sony's new Game Menu.

LG 55-inch G4 Series OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch G4 OLED TV is getting a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The gorgeous OLED TV is LG's brightest display and delivers rich contrasts and deep blacks thanks to LG's powerful Alpha 11 AI processor. The G4 also comes with Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode, and Dolby Atmos and is packed with premium gaming features.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Ryzen 5-7520U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: Windows 11 This Lenovo IdeaPad at Best Buy is listed as a gamer-friendly option but it's definitely not a gaming laptop. Instead, it's a superb value Windows machine that's just perfect for the basics. With this configuration, you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 8GB of RAM, ensuring speedy performance if you simply need something for web browsing, writing, or basic spreadsheets.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: was $1,249 now $699 at Best Buy

Display: 13.3 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 If you're looking for a lightweight and stylish Windows laptop then it's hard to beat this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 at Best Buy today. With a massive $550 off, you're getting a superb deal on this 2-in-1 laptop with a powerful 13th gen Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Not only are these specs great, but the convertible nature of this laptop makes it a great choice if you think you'll be able to utilize its tablet mode and touchscreen.

HP Victus gaming laptop: was $879 now $529 at Best Buy

Display: 15.6 inches

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 3050

Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB This HP Victus isn't a high-end gaming laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but it's a great start if you're simply looking for a cheap machine to cover the basics. The combination of an RTX 3050 graphics card and Core i5 chipset is going to be enough to play a massive library of less-graphically intensive games. It won't play all the latest titles with maximum settings, but it will get you playing if

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop: was $1,349 now $799 at Best Buy

Display: 14-inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB One of the best laptop deals on Best Buy right now is on this brand-new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge - one of the latest models to feature a Snapdragon X Elite chipset. In layman's terms, this chipset gives Windows laptops absolutely incredible battery life as well as plenty of power for all your everyday tasks. This CoPilot+ laptop also features an AMOLED display and all the latest AI-integrated Windows features.

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy

We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price.

Nikon Z8: was $3,996 now $3,496.95 at Best Buy

We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama Best Buy the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut.

More of today's best early Prime Day deals