17 early Amazon Black Friday deals - TVs, laptops, headphones, air fryers, and more

Black Friday is officially one month away and we're already starting to see excellent discounts crop up at Amazon. Regardless of whether you're ready to start shopping now or not, it's well worth checking out what the retailer has in stock as you may be surprised at the quality of the deals.

For example, you can already pick up a big-screen TV from the likes of Samsung for close to its lowest-ever price. There are also opportunities to save up to £700 on a gaming laptop and to get an exceptional discount on some of the best audio gear money can buy. These are all fantastic offerings - and are coming well ahead of the official Black Friday deals period this November.

Amazon, like most retailers, usually has a decent array of deals available all year round but we'd say today's deals are a cut above the usual offerings. You'll find a selection of the best just down below - most of which include prices that are at the lowest or close to the lowest we've ever seen on products we're happy to recommend.

17 early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Echo Flex: was £24.99 now £4.99 at Amazon

The Echo Flex is a super useful and super cheap smart home gadget - and now it's just a fiver. You simply plug it into an available socket to add Alexa and other smart features to your space. This includes voice controls for lights and thermostats, a speaker to answer your questions or check the weather, a USB port to charge your phone, and more. It can also connect to external devices such as speakers so you can control the music that's played or a Ring Doorbell so you can add more chimes throughout the home. An early Cyber Monday bargain.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £219 at Amazon

The best early Cyber Monday Apple deal in the UK is the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of £219 at Amazon. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £249.99 now £153 at Amazon

One of the best cheap laptop deals available is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those needing a portable and inexpensive laptop for schoolwork or light use with reasonable battery life. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price that boasts an impressive 16-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £217 at Amazon

Let's face it, out of all the new headphones available today, these are an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case…

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £74.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was £1,799 now £1,077.97 at Amazon

Sure, it's an older model now but this Acer Nitro 5 will still output some serious gaming performance thanks to its RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Ryzen 7 6800H processor. Put together, these are some serious specs indeed and should have no problem maxing out the graphical settings on most games at 1080p resolution. A massive £700 price cut brings this one to its lowest price yet at Amazon, too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £139 now £59 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live aren't the best wireless earbuds on the market but they are an absolute steal at this price. With a distinctive bean-like design that's surprisingly comfortable, we liked the Buds Live when we reviewed them and they're one of the only true wireless earbuds at this price point to offer some form of noise cancellation. With a healthy 58% off, these buds are just £5 over the record-low right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was £579 now £429 at Amazon

This tablet is a great choice if you're looking for something relatively premium but don't want to spent the big bucks on something like the Galaxy Tab S9 or iPad Pro. While a decidedly middle range model, our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review praised this slate as a product that really nails the essentials - namely performance, battery life, and display. Right now it's just £10 more than its lowest ever price at Amazon so we're happy to recommend it.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £829 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £50 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy as we don't expect to see the cheapest ever price until this November on Cyber Monday.

Tassimo Bosch My Way 2: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Here's a solid 35% off the straightforward and easy-to-use Tassimo Bosch My Way 2 pod coffee machine. Personalisation options allow you to adjust the temperature, volume, and intensity of your drink, while there's support for over 50 different pods featuring popular brands and styles. Plus, the in-built Brita filter ensures a fresh and clean brew every time.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ: was £199.99 now £169 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £30 off the cost of this Ninja food processor, which has five presets with defined speeds and durations to take the guesswork out of using the appliance. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the food processor - it did drop to £128.99 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday - it’s still good value. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure you’ll snap up this food processor deal.

Shark NV620UKT Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was £199.99 now £149 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest Shark vacuum cleaners that we've seen in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's currently a best seller at Amazon, which is hardly surprising since it's less than £150 and comes with a free 5-year guarantee and free delivery. It's corded so may be cumbersome for some but has useful features such as the option to switch between two floor modes and swap to a versatile portable mode.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43-inch: was £549.99 now £339.99 at Amazon

With over £200 off, this a very impressive small TV for the price. It was a little cheaper over Prime Day, so may fall a little again on Cyber Monday, but if you're buying today, it's still excellent bang for your buck. At this low price, you get strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.

Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £1,003 at Amazon

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a good value, especially at £800 off at Amazon. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low input lag.

Samsung CU8000 65-inch 4K TV (2023): was £999 now £649 at Amazon

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 65-inch model on sale for £649 at Amazon. The 2023 display from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, Object Tracking Sound, and smart capabilities with voice control.

Bose SoundLink+ II: was £ 299.95 now £259 on Amazon

We haven't reviewed this Bluetooth speaker ourselves, but we did rate the first generation of the SoundLink Revolve four stars and gave the larger version of it, the SoundLink Revolve+, four stars too. While the SoundLink Revolve II has a shorter battery life of 13 hours compared to the Revolve+ II's 17 hours, this alongside a carry handle are the only differences between the two, which means you're getting slightly more bang for your buck with this version.