You only have a few more days to save $210 on this HP all-in-one printer at Office Depot

You can save right now with an excellent HP printer. Right now, save $210 on the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdw Wireless Laser All-in-One Monochrome Printer.

Previously $539, the printer has a heavily discounted price of $329. This offer is valid until June 29, 2024 - so you'll need to hurry to bag this bargain.

If you need a quality all-in-one printer solution for your office building, cubicles, or home office workspace, and you only need black and white, this deal is pretty hard to pass up. It has everything you may need, assuming you are okay without color, and it has excellent security and proprietary apps to check levels and manage the printer.

Today's best HP printer deal

Save $210 on the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdw at Office Depot

You read that right - previously priced at $539, this all-in-one laser printer is now just $239 for a limited time. Designed for high-volume document printing, it's an ideal small business printer for busy offices. It boasts a 250-sheet paper tray, ADF, and print, scan, and copy facilities, and up to 42ppm print speeds. You can save even more if you trade in your old printer.

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdw is designed to handle high-volume printing tasks efficiently and reliably. It is capable of producing high-volume projects with high reliability and clarity. The MFP 4101fdw also has high printing speeds and excellent connectivity options that are sure to make printing a bit easier in your environment as a whole.

What makes this such a good printer deal?

The best small business printer can make the day-to-day operations much smoother. Suppose your company or business needs to work with a lot of paper and aren't printing in color. In that case, this printer may be a fantastic addition to your current printers, as a replacement for an older printer, or your first printer in the workplace. This deal gives you a whopping $210 savings for a high-speed, high-resolution printer that can print directly via cable, AirPrint, Wi-Fi Direct, and others. Further, this printer also has faxing capabilities if you need to fax over or receive essential documents that way.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, you can buy it directly through Office Depot and immediately see the savings. You can also trade in your old printer for even more savings, and if your budget doesn't quite have room for a new printer but you want to snag this deal, Office Depot offers an option to pay in four interest-free payments of $82.25 through PayPal.

