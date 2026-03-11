This Ryzen 3 4300U mini PC deal is a steal under £255 in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale - and it comes with 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD

Modern mini PCs often cram desktop performance in a compact form factor, and I’ve found a great deal on an already affordable model for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days.

The NiPoGi Pinova P1 mini PC is now just £255 (was £300) at Amazon. That’s a £45 saving on a compact system with a Ryzen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

AMD’s Ryzen 3 4300U processor powers the system with four cores and boost speeds up to 3.7GHz. Built on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, the chip balances performance and efficiency for everyday workloads.

Integrated Radeon graphics handle multimedia playback, browser workloads, and light creative tasks. The GPU also supports smooth 4K video playback and casual gaming in Full HD.

• If you're looking for more power, my colleague uncovered our top-performing Windows 11 mini PC on sale for £578 at Amazon.

Today's top mini PC deal

Save £45 NiPoGi Pinova P1 Mini PC: was £299.99 now £254.99 at Amazon Compact mini PCs deliver desktop capability in a small chassis. A quad-core Ryzen processor with boost speeds up to 3.7GHz works with 16GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Triple 4K display support, USB 3.2 connectivity, and WiFi with Bluetooth enable flexible multitasking setups.

The P1 includes 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD, providing quick boot times and responsive application performance. Two SO-DIMM slots support memory expansion up to 64GB.

Storage can also be expanded further thanks to two M.2 slots which allow total storage capacity up to 4TB. That will give you plenty of room for projects, media files, and backups.

Multi-monitor setups help with multitasking across spreadsheets, browsers, presentations, and media applications, and the P1 supports triple 4K displays at 60Hz via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C.

USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports deliver transfer speeds up to 10Gbps for external storage and accessories. Additional USB ports provide connectivity for keyboards, mice, webcams, and other peripherals. It comes with Windows 11 Pro (not Home) preinstalled with built-in security features keeping you safe.

The compact chassis measures just 12.8 x 12.8 x 5.1cm, and this small footprint will keep your desk tidy and also allow the system to be mounted behind a monitor with the included VESA bracket.

The compact design and solid hardware make the NiPoGi Pinova P1 a practical, and affordable, option for home offices, study setups, or everyday computing.

For more powerful picks for business, content creation, and gaming, see our guide to the best mini PCs.