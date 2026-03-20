In last week's Amazon Spring Sale, I found my star buy mini PC on sale for £576 - but while the price has now risen to £675, you can still get your hands on the extremely powerful AI-enhanced Geekom A8 Max AI mini PC for £575 (was £749) at Geekom with the code SPGSD100.

The A8 Max is easily one of the best Windows 11 Pro mini PC machines my team has ever tested, showing strengths across productivity and creator-led tasks. And this model comes sporting a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory upgradeable to 64GB, and 1TB SSD. It also features 39 TOPS speeds for AI.

Beyond the sheer power, what I like about this mini PC is that it supports an external GPU via the USB 4.0 port, which gives you scope to turn this into a true gaming and content creation workstation.

You'll need to be quick, though, as this Geekom deal ends on 22 March.

Today's top AI mini PC deal

Save £100 Geekom A8 Max AI mini PC: was £675 now £575 at Geekom UK The stylish Geekom A8 Max is a stellar machine that blasted through our tests without breaking a sweat - it easily handled everything from day-to-day office tasks to higher-end content creation. This mini PC comes with AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. For the full discount, use the code SPGSD100. Read more Read less ▼

The Geekom A8 Max is certainly an impressive AI mini PC - certainly at this price, it offers superb value. It's got a stylish aluminium shell that's not a million miles away from the Mac mini. And it is - as we found in our review - "extremely powerful."

Enhanced for AI, during testing, we found it packed "a powerful processor, GPU, and NPU provide enough to make it a viable option for editing video, images, music, and more."

Where it particularly stood out was its AI capabilities using the tools in the Adobe suite of creative apps. It handled these with absolutely no issues at all. Running Photoshop and editing 4K video in Premiere Pro was a breeze.

Sure, it might not be set-up for professional-grade video editing with longer, complicated time-lines, 3D rendering, or gaming - we tried playing Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy, where the integrated graphics struggled. But using the USB 4.0 port to connect an eGPU gives you a bit more play here.

So, if you missed out during the Amazon Spring Sale, this one is an easy recommendation for me - great price, great performance, and great scope for upgrading the machine for more complex or graphics-intensive workloads.

Based on our tests of the best mini PCs, the only Windows 11 mini PC that's better in my book is the A9 Max, and that's triple the price at Amazon (and sold out at Geekom).