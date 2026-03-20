Windows 11 mini PC deal: Quick! Geekom's content creation powerhouse is cheaper now than in the Amazon Spring Sale (but not for long)
Missed the Spring Sale? I found my top Windows 11 mini PC a whole quid cheaper - but the deal ends soon
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
In last week's Amazon Spring Sale, I found my star buy mini PC on sale for £576 - but while the price has now risen to £675, you can still get your hands on the extremely powerful AI-enhanced Geekom A8 Max AI mini PC for £575 (was £749) at Geekom with the code SPGSD100.
The A8 Max is easily one of the best Windows 11 Pro mini PC machines my team has ever tested, showing strengths across productivity and creator-led tasks. And this model comes sporting a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory upgradeable to 64GB, and 1TB SSD. It also features 39 TOPS speeds for AI.
Beyond the sheer power, what I like about this mini PC is that it supports an external GPU via the USB 4.0 port, which gives you scope to turn this into a true gaming and content creation workstation.
You'll need to be quick, though, as this Geekom deal ends on 22 March.
Today's top AI mini PC deal
The stylish Geekom A8 Max is a stellar machine that blasted through our tests without breaking a sweat - it easily handled everything from day-to-day office tasks to higher-end content creation. This mini PC comes with AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. For the full discount, use the code SPGSD100.
Read moreRead less▼
The Geekom A8 Max is certainly an impressive AI mini PC - certainly at this price, it offers superb value. It's got a stylish aluminium shell that's not a million miles away from the Mac mini. And it is - as we found in our review - "extremely powerful."
Enhanced for AI, during testing, we found it packed "a powerful processor, GPU, and NPU provide enough to make it a viable option for editing video, images, music, and more."
Where it particularly stood out was its AI capabilities using the tools in the Adobe suite of creative apps. It handled these with absolutely no issues at all. Running Photoshop and editing 4K video in Premiere Pro was a breeze.
Sure, it might not be set-up for professional-grade video editing with longer, complicated time-lines, 3D rendering, or gaming - we tried playing Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy, where the integrated graphics struggled. But using the USB 4.0 port to connect an eGPU gives you a bit more play here.
So, if you missed out during the Amazon Spring Sale, this one is an easy recommendation for me - great price, great performance, and great scope for upgrading the machine for more complex or graphics-intensive workloads.
Based on our tests of the best mini PCs, the only Windows 11 mini PC that's better in my book is the A9 Max, and that's triple the price at Amazon (and sold out at Geekom).
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.