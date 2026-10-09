The Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand lets you charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, meaning you don't have to worry about having several cables and adapters cluttering up your desk when working from home.

Best for: Apple device owners who want an inexpensive, space-saving way to charge three devices at the same time.

The deal: The Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is now $17.49 (was $49.99) at Best Buy.

Why it matters: The very low price makes a three-device charging station more affordable than many individual wireless charging accessories, and its foldable design adds portability.

Today's best charging station deal

Why we recommend it

The Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand can charge an iPhone, wireless earbuds, and an Apple Watch at the same time. The phone charger supports wireless charging at 5W, 7.5W, 10W, or up to 15W. The earbud charging area provides 3W, while the watch charger delivers 2.5W.

The charger has a foldable design, which makes it easier to take with you when traveling. Although it works with Apple devices, the charger is also compatible with Samsung, Motorola, and Nokia smartphones.

Price context & historical value

Best Buy has reduced the Energizer 3-in-1 charging stand from $49.99 to $17.49 as part of its Energizer sale. That's a solid 65% off the usual price.

Buyers also get up to three months of Apple Music and up to one month of Apple TV, although you have to be a new or returning subscriber to benefit from the deal.

For more options, check out our roundup of the best phone chargers.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Energizer 3-in-1 Charging Stand if...

You regularly charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch and want to replace several charging cables with one compact station. At $17.49, it's a very affordable offer. Free trials for Apple TV and Apple Music make it even more appealing.

❌ Skip the Energizer 3-in-1 Charging Stand if...

You only need to charge one device or prefer the fastest possible wired charging speeds. A dedicated USB-C charger may be more practical.