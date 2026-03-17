The evolution of cyber deception: Does it deserve a place in your security strategy?

A tried-and-tested defensive security strategy, cyber deception deliberately plants decoys within an IT environment to detect and analyze malicious activity. These may include fake servers or domain controllers, decoy databases with fabricated records, planted credentials, or even bogus file shares containing dummy data.

They are designed to appear completely legitimate, but as they serve no business function any interaction with them is, by definition, suspicious.

Andy Swift Social Links Navigation Cyber Security Assurance Technical Director at Six Degrees.

Historically, cyber deception tactics were often static and isolated, based around honeypots and decoy hosts placed on networks to attract attackers.

Article continues below

More recently, however, the emphasis and sophistication have shifted significantly, moving from experimental trap-setting to structured, automated, and enterprise-integrated capabilities.

As such, the overall objectives have changed, with less focus on baiting attackers and more on generating early, high-confidence visibility into adversary behavior.

What does modern cyber deception look like?

So, how does this fit into a contemporary security strategy? In general terms, today’s deception platforms, available from various commercial vendors, automate the deployment and management of believable decoys and integrate with existing security tooling.

These systems don’t just replicate appearance; they convincingly mimic behavior by simulating active services such as RDP, SSH, or web applications.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The most advanced systems go even further by creating fake user activity patterns, network traffic, and service responses to increase believability. In addition, the associated monitoring and analysis processes are built in, with activity fed directly into SIEM, EDR or MDR workflows for correlation with other security telemetry.

Any alerts generated are designed to be high-confidence by default, because legitimate users should have no reason to interact with decoy assets. For organizations going down this route, they gain not just a parallel security research environment, but an intelligence-generating layer embedded within their real infrastructure.

Understanding its true value

The question of whether to adopt cyber deception is an important one, and answering it requires understanding where it fits within the security stack.

Many traditional security controls trigger alerts or responses only once malicious activity becomes overt, such as during privilege escalation or data exfiltration, among many other red flags.

By that point, however, an attacker may already have established themselves within network boundaries. In contrast, the role of deception is to identify potentially malicious activity earlier in the attack lifecycle, particularly during reconnaissance and credential validation attempts.

The kind of insight generated can be very granular, and monitoring which decoys are accessed reveals which services or systems are of interest, while any attempt to use planted credentials can highlight which accounts or privilege levels are being targeted.

Effective deception can also identify behavioral patterns that can help differentiate opportunistic scanning from deliberate, targeted intrusion attempts. In basic terms, it also wastes time and resources that adversaries would prefer to spend on real breach activities.

Laying the right foundations

Effective cyber deception isn’t just a matter of integrating a platform or service into the existing security infrastructure. From the outset, it should be viewed as a complementary control, not a replacement for strong foundational security hygiene and configuration discipline.

For instance, if decoys are not contextually relevant to the environment, they risk appearing artificial and reducing credibility. Conversely, if they mirror real infrastructure too closely, there is a risk of inadvertently revealing useful information about architecture or naming conventions.

It’s vital that deception telemetry and alerting are integrated into SOC workflows and escalation paths; otherwise, deception risks becoming another siloed data source.

Bring all these challenges together and, as with any detection capability, success depends less on the technology itself and more on the organization's ability to act on what it uncovers.

Organizations interested in pursuing the cyber deception route should ground their efforts in a structured plan. This should begin with an honest assessment of organizational security maturity, including monitoring capability, incident response processes and analyst capacity.

Key questions to consider during the scoping process should include:

What is the primary objective of the deception deployment? Is it earlier detection, improved threat intelligence, attacker delay, or a combination of these outcomes?

Are foundational controls such as patch management and identity governance operating effectively before layering deception on top?

How will deception alerts align with existing SOC processes, and are playbooks and escalation paths defined in advance?

How will deception telemetry be integrated into SIEM, EDR or MDR platforms to avoid creating parallel monitoring silos?

Who will be responsible for tuning and reviewing deception outputs? Will this be done in-house or through a managed security provider?

Is deception being treated as a medium to long-term capability that evolves alongside broader security maturity, rather than as a one-off technology purchase?

As the NCSC put it recently, cyber deception is “not plug-and-play” and “without a clear strategy organizations risk deploying tools that generate noise rather than insight.” But, despite the challenges, there remains a “compelling case for increasing the use of cyber deception”.

Ultimately, organizations that get it right will certainly put themselves in a good position to improve their overall security posture.

We've featured the best online cybersecurity course.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro