Chromebooks offer outstanding value for users who don't need a fully fledged Windows or MacOS laptop. They're portable, simple to use, and there are plenty of affordable options. One of our top picks this Black Friday is this Asus CX15 Chromebook Plus at Amazon for £259.99 (was £399.99).

That's a ridiculously good price for a 15-inch laptop that offers a full HD screen, an Intel Core 3 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of eMMC storage, and Google AI built in. If you're using web services like Gmail and Google Docs 99% of the time, then a Chromebook like this is the most affordable way to get your work done without compromising too much in terms of performance.

Today's best Chromebook deal

Asus CX15 Chromebook Plus: was £399.99 now £259.99 at Amazon If you want a cheap and capable portable laptop that will see you through the next few years, then the Asus CX15 Chromebook Plus is a great shout. It's especially ideal if you like using Google apps, as that means you'll get more out of the entry-level specs. The 35% discount makes this one of the best Chromebook deals I've seen this Black Friday.

The Asus CX15 Chromebook Plus is a winner when it comes to portability. That 15-inch display size and lightweight chassis mean you can carry it around anywhere without even noticing it's in your bag, while its battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The Intel Core 3 processor comfortably runs ChromeOS and can handle a limited amount of multitasking, but if you want to run anything more complex, then it will begin to struggle. However, if you're only ever using Gmail, Gemini, Docs, Photos, YouTube, or similar, then you won't have any problems at all.

As you'd expect, Gemini AI is built into the very heart of the user experience, which enables you to access AI quickly and easily.

If you think a Chromebook will be too lightweight for your needs, then it's worth taking a look at our best laptops guide to see what your other options are for mid-range and high-end performance.

In our review, we gave it a solid 4 stars and the reviewer noted that despite being a budget machine, it "still manages to include a full-size keyboard and a great display, although you’ll have to sacrifice some portability for that wide vista. While it performs well considering the spec, it won’t cut it for serious multitasking, and the lack of ports might deter more users still. But at this price, you’ll struggle to find a more generous offering in the Chromebook sector than the CX1505."