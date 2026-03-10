SanDisk Extreme SSD deal: Amazon's Spring Sale slashes the price of one of my favourite rugged portable drives
Whether you are working outdoors or just surviving a particularly violent commute, this portable drive is an absolute steal right now
If you're looking for a rugged portable SSD, then the SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD is currently £178 (was £225) at Amazon in the Spring Deal Days sale.
It may not be the fastest or highest capacity, but for a reliable all-rounder external drive, it's one we easily recommend for both work and play. It performed extremely well during our tests, with some superb numbers during benchmarks, and has remained a favourite of ours for years now.
Read speeds reach up to 1050 MB/s. And on the ruggedness side, it has an IP65 rating for resistance against dust and water if you're working outdoors or getting your bag bashed on a tense commute into the office.
Today's top portable SSD deal
Earning 4.5 stars and a TechRadar Pro Recommends badge after testing, the SanDisk Extreme has long been a favourite external drive with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s and 1,000MB/s write speeds, and an IP65 ruggedness rating.
The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD has long been one of our favourite external drives - it's everything most people will need from a reliable and durable drive.
In our review, we called it "hands-down one of the best external SSDs (rugged or not) on the market, and its 1TB version is particularly attractive compared to the other SKUs. Some cracking performance numbers and a very low price make this product hard to fault."
It boasts a robust and rugged design, with an IP65 rating protecting it from dust and water - specifically, it's sealed to prevent dust ingress, and is spill-proof but not water-proof.
During testing using USB-C, we saw some good numbers. Read/write speeds are up to 1050 MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively.
Want faster speeds? The SanDisk Pro is now £199 (was £236) at Amazon, and can hit up to 2000 MB/s read speeds and features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.
For more picks, check out our guides to the best portable SSD and the best rugged drives.
More rugged portable SSD deals
The Lexar Armor 700 proved to be elegant, robust, and an excellent performer in our 4-star review. It can hit read speeds of up to 2000MB/s, uses USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connectivity, and has a rugged IP66 rating for protection against water and dust ingress.
The high-capacity X10 from Crucial earned 4 stars in our review. It's capable of read speeds up to 2100MB/s, uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity, and is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance.
We found SanDisk's Extreme Pro portable SSD to be a decent performer in our review, capable of reaching up to 2000 MB/s read speeds. Like the Extreme model, this one has a rating of IP65 for water and dust resistance.
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
