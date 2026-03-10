SanDisk Extreme SSD deal: Amazon's Spring Sale slashes the price of one of my favourite rugged portable drives

If you're looking for a rugged portable SSD, then the SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD is currently £178 (was £225) at Amazon in the Spring Deal Days sale.

It may not be the fastest or highest capacity, but for a reliable all-rounder external drive, it's one we easily recommend for both work and play. It performed extremely well during our tests, with some superb numbers during benchmarks, and has remained a favourite of ours for years now.

Read speeds reach up to 1050 MB/s. And on the ruggedness side, it has an IP65 rating for resistance against dust and water if you're working outdoors or getting your bag bashed on a tense commute into the office.

Today's top portable SSD deal

Save £46.99 SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD: was £224.99 now £178 at Amazon Earning 4.5 stars and a TechRadar Pro Recommends badge after testing, the SanDisk Extreme has long been a favourite external drive with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s and 1,000MB/s write speeds, and an IP65 ruggedness rating.

The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD has long been one of our favourite external drives - it's everything most people will need from a reliable and durable drive.

In our review, we called it "hands-down one of the best external SSDs (rugged or not) on the market, and its 1TB version is particularly attractive compared to the other SKUs. Some cracking performance numbers and a very low price make this product hard to fault."

It boasts a robust and rugged design, with an IP65 rating protecting it from dust and water - specifically, it's sealed to prevent dust ingress, and is spill-proof but not water-proof.

During testing using USB-C, we saw some good numbers. Read/write speeds are up to 1050 MB/s and 1,000MB/s respectively.

Want faster speeds? The SanDisk Pro is now £199 (was £236) at Amazon, and can hit up to 2000 MB/s read speeds and features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

