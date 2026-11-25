Half of UK SMBs admit Black Friday is good for attracting new customers

They still think consistent sales through the year are better than seasonal spikes

Even customers would question a brand's willingness to constantly apply promotions

MoneySuperMarket has revealed more than one in three (35%) UK small business have opted out of Black Friday this year, up from one in five (22%) last year.

According to the report, small businesses are considering promotional events more careful these days because they think they could impact long-term profitability – a sign of the ongoing economic pressures.

The research also implies that small businesses could be less likely to offer Black Friday discounts given that they have less margin to absorb seasonal price cuts.

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Small businesses are choosing long-term profits over Black Friday discounts

One in two (53%) businesses still acknowledge that Black Friday presents an excellent opportunity to attract new customers, but they're generally worried that discounts could actually damage their business in the longer term. Still, just one in three (32%) see Black Friday as an important sales boost, so a few more customers might not be worth it at all for them.

However, while cheaper prices could attract new customers, existing customers could be put off by frequent discounting. Separate Boston Consulting Group research found that 70% of customers say frequent promotions make them question a brand's quality, potentially undermining long-term customer loyalty.

"While those taking part are seeing real value in attracting new customers and boosting sales, others are weighing up whether discounting is the right strategy for their business," MoneySuperMarket business insurance expert Alicia Hempsted concluded.

Still, for consumers, Black Friday promotions are becoming increasingly important as a strategic way to reduce some of their planned Christmas spend, and with Black Friday spend set to hit $357 billion globally this year, the season presents massive opportunities for short-term sales.

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With businesses across the UK under huge economic pressure from all angles, the focus is clearly on generating predictable long-term profit rather than relying on seasonal spikes.

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