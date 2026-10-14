HP's OfficeJet Pro 8125 all-in-one printer is now an easy $100 home office upgrade

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It features an automatic document feeder, duplex printing, and 3-month Instant Ink trial

HP OfficeJet 8125 deal
(Image credit: Future)

HP's OfficeJet Pro line is a fixture in our home office printer coverage, and the 8125 is the wireless all-in-one built for that same desk-clearing, everything-in-one-box crowd.

This inkjet model for the home office handles printing, scanning, and copying with an automatic document feeder and duplex printing built in, plus a 3-month Instant Ink trial and HP's AI-enabled smart features for things like mobile scanning and print management.

And right now, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 is down to $100 (was $180) at Amazon. At that price, it's an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a cartridge-based printer for work.

Why we recommend it

The OfficeJet Pro series has a long track record in HP's lineup, and the 8125 carries forward the features that make that line dependable for home office use: an automatic document feeder for multi-page scans, duplex printing that doesn't require manually flipping pages, and wireless setup through the HP Smart app that doesn't demand much troubleshooting.

The three-month Instant Ink trial is a nice inclusion at this price, giving you a low-risk way to see whether HP's subscription ink model saves money for your printing habits before deciding to continue or switch back to cartridges.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is the lowest price I can remember seeing this printer for - back in August, it dropped to $120. It's a meaningful discount for a duplexing all-in-one with wireless support, and the cut here looks like a real markdown rather than an inflated list price. For comparison, it's also down to $100 over at Walmart.

Should you buy it?

Buy the HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 if...

You want a reliable all-in-one for a home office, you print double-sided documents often and want automatic duplexing, or you like the idea of trying Instant Ink before committing to a subscription.

Skip the HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 if...

You print high volumes of photos and want a dedicated photo printer, you'd rather avoid cartridge-based ink costs long-term, or you're looking for a unit we've already tested hands-on.

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Bryan M Wolfe
Bryan M Wolfe

Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!

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