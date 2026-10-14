HP's OfficeJet Pro 8125 all-in-one printer is now an easy $100 home office upgrade
It features an automatic document feeder, duplex printing, and 3-month Instant Ink trial
HP's OfficeJet Pro line is a fixture in our home office printer coverage, and the 8125 is the wireless all-in-one built for that same desk-clearing, everything-in-one-box crowd.
This inkjet model for the home office handles printing, scanning, and copying with an automatic document feeder and duplex printing built in, plus a 3-month Instant Ink trial and HP's AI-enabled smart features for things like mobile scanning and print management.
And right now, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 is down to $100 (was $180) at Amazon. At that price, it's an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a cartridge-based printer for work.
Why we recommend it
The OfficeJet Pro series has a long track record in HP's lineup, and the 8125 carries forward the features that make that line dependable for home office use: an automatic document feeder for multi-page scans, duplex printing that doesn't require manually flipping pages, and wireless setup through the HP Smart app that doesn't demand much troubleshooting.
The three-month Instant Ink trial is a nice inclusion at this price, giving you a low-risk way to see whether HP's subscription ink model saves money for your printing habits before deciding to continue or switch back to cartridges.
Price Context & Historical Value
This is the lowest price I can remember seeing this printer for - back in August, it dropped to $120. It's a meaningful discount for a duplexing all-in-one with wireless support, and the cut here looks like a real markdown rather than an inflated list price. For comparison, it's also down to $100 over at Walmart.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 if...
You want a reliable all-in-one for a home office, you print double-sided documents often and want automatic duplexing, or you like the idea of trying Instant Ink before committing to a subscription.
❌ Skip the HP OfficeJet Pro 8125 if...
You print high volumes of photos and want a dedicated photo printer, you'd rather avoid cartridge-based ink costs long-term, or you're looking for a unit we've already tested hands-on.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.