GEEKOM Mini IT13 is heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day

Mini PCs are a valuable addition to every office, with their small form factor, various connectivity options, and plenty of computing power. However, among the vast competition, the GEEKOM Mini IT3 arguably stands head and shoulders above.

This Mini PC comes with a 14-core 20-thread I9 13900H chip, paired with 32 GB of RAM, and 2 TB of storage. The I9 processor can handle even heavy workloads with relative ease, making it a great choice for those in need of high-res video editing, or complex calculations. Generally, this Mini PC’s computing power is impressive, while its small form factor offers much-needed versatility. Its (arguably) only downside is the lack of a dedicated graphics card, which makes gaming on this device somewhat of a challenge.

Still, video editing, animation, and working with large Excel or PowerPoint files, is still a breeze, and you can always expect the device to keep cool and under 70 degrees Celsius.

Save $127 on GEEKOM Mini IT13 You can get this pocket rocket for $127 off on this link in the US, or if you are based in the UK, get £127 off by using this link . Use the promo code TECHIT13 and hurry up - the Amazon Prime Day exclusive deal ends on July 14.

Pocket rocket

As for connectivity, it boasts Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, as well as USB 4 ports, HDMI 2.0 ports, Ethernet ports, and more. Design-wise, the GEEKOM Mini IT3 is the type of device one is proud to showcase on a desk. It comes in attractive blue aluminum design, providing a premium look and feel. While the outer shell is mostly built out of plastic, the insides are built of metal components, resulting in a nice-looking and sturdy build.

It is also quite simple to upgrade, since its internals are facilitated by clips. Therefore, access to storage and RAM is easy, resulting in a device that can easily outlive even some of its full-sized peers.

The cherry on the icing on the cake is the GEEKOM Mini IT3’s user-friendly and streamlined setup process and the fact that it comes with Windows 11, the latest and greatest of Microsoft’s operating systems.

Usually, this tiny titan retails for around $800, but with this Amazon Prime Day exclusive deal, you will save $127, or £127, depending on your location. All US TechRadar readers should follow this link , while UK readers can go here . The deal lasts from July 8 until July 14, so hurry up and use this amazing opportunity. Make sure to read our in-depth review of the GEEKOM Mini IT13