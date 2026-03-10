Don’t miss this £94 FlexiSpot standing desk in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale — it beats cheap rivals for one very solid reason

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days has slashed the price of the FlexiSpot E1 Plus electric standing desk, now £94 (was £140) at Amazon.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a sit-stand desk to your home office, this is one of the cheapest electric options I’ve seen that avoids a typical (and annoying) budget compromise.

Many lower-cost desks use a splice-board desktop, where two smaller pieces of wood are joined together to keep manufacturing costs down. That approach can make desks feel less stable over time, especially when you load them up with monitors, laptops, and other gear.

The FlexiSpot E1 Plus skips that approach entirely. Its 100 x 60cm desktop comes as a single solid piece with a 16mm thickness, which helps create a sturdier and more reliable workspace.

Save £46.51 FlexiSpot E1 Plus: was £139.99 now £93.48 at Amazon An electric sit-stand desk with a solid one-piece 16mm desktop that feels sturdier than typical splice-board designs. Height adjusts between 73.5cm and 118cm using a smart control panel with four memory presets and an LED display. The motor supports up to 80kg, runs under 50dB, and includes anti-collision protection for safer adjustments during daily use.

The desk uses an electric lift system that adjusts between 73.5cm and 118cm, so you can quickly switch between sitting and standing positions throughout the day.

Height adjustments are controlled through a smart panel with simple up and down buttons, a real-time LED height display, and four programmable memory presets. That means you can store your preferred sitting and standing heights and return to them instantly with a single tap.

The motor supports up to 80kg and operates quietly, with noise levels below 50dB, so adjustments won’t disrupt calls or focused work.

Safety features are also built in. The desk includes anti-collision technology that automatically stops and reverses slightly if it detects an obstacle during movement.

FlexiSpot has tested the lifting system through more than 20,000 fatigue cycles, and the motor includes protection against overheating during extended use.

The adaptable frame works with desktops between 100cm and 180cm long and 60cm to 80cm wide, giving you room to upgrade later if you want a larger surface.

Finished with a white frame and maple desktop, the E1 Plus keeps the design simple while providing all the key features I look for in a standing desk.

At £93.48, this Spring Deal Days price makes it an easy recommendation for a budget-friendly electric standing desk.

