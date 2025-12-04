Don't buy a PC until you see this £315 Core Ultra 7 with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM — MSI cuts 60% off Claw handheld gaming console amidst Cyber Monday clear-out
A Core Ultra 7 PC for £315, no, that's not a typo. This gaming handheld console is technically a mini PC, and it has no rival, even at twice the price
If you are looking for a PC, then you should consider the MSI Claw A1M. This is a gaming handheld console but with standard laptop components which means you can use it as a mini PC.
Laptopoutlet is clearing them out at £315 after a 10% off coupon (CLAW10 is the code). That's a saving of £485 or 61%; put it simply, there's absolutely no new computer that can compete against it at this price. Buy it while you can.
I don't need a PC or a laptop but if I did, I would be all over this as it is ideal as a mini PC or even a business PC (by day).
Let's look at the specs: The Core Ultra 7 155H CPU is faster than the M4 found in the Apple Mac Mini PC. The Claw has 16GB of cutting-edge LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD; the equivalent Apple Mac Mini PC would cost £999, more than 3X the price.
Use coupon code CLAW10 to get this price
This is the best PC deal of 2025 in the UK. Nothing comes remotely close to this bargain. There you go. Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 for just over £300? I'd bite if I were in the market.
Bearing in mind that this is a mini PC with a 7-inch full HD IPS display, it also has a pair of 2W speakers, a microSD card slot, a 53WHr battery (larger than a lot of laptops), a Thunderbolt 4 port and a fingerprint reader.
I was also surprised to see that this 675g handheld console features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, making it likely the cheapest Windows device to incorporate these high-speed wireless technologies.
I consider this clearance deal to be the best offer of 2025 and I cannot stress enough how great of a bargain it is. Its primary audience are gamers who want desktop-level performance on the move; it is absolutely perfect for creators and professionals who want a powerful, portable workstation without having to pay a premium.
While you don't need to use a docking station to use it, such a USB dock is advisable to make full use of the MSI Claw's capabilities while it's not used untethered for leisure purposes.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades.
