If you are looking for a PC, then you should consider the MSI Claw A1M. This is a gaming handheld console but with standard laptop components which means you can use it as a mini PC.

Laptopoutlet is clearing them out at £315 after a 10% off coupon (CLAW10 is the code). That's a saving of £485 or 61%; put it simply, there's absolutely no new computer that can compete against it at this price. Buy it while you can.

I don't need a PC or a laptop but if I did, I would be all over this as it is ideal as a mini PC or even a business PC (by day).

Let's look at the specs: The Core Ultra 7 155H CPU is faster than the M4 found in the Apple Mac Mini PC. The Claw has 16GB of cutting-edge LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD; the equivalent Apple Mac Mini PC would cost £999, more than 3X the price.

Bearing in mind that this is a mini PC with a 7-inch full HD IPS display, it also has a pair of 2W speakers, a microSD card slot, a 53WHr battery (larger than a lot of laptops), a Thunderbolt 4 port and a fingerprint reader.

I was also surprised to see that this 675g handheld console features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, making it likely the cheapest Windows device to incorporate these high-speed wireless technologies.

I consider this clearance deal to be the best offer of 2025 and I cannot stress enough how great of a bargain it is. Its primary audience are gamers who want desktop-level performance on the move; it is absolutely perfect for creators and professionals who want a powerful, portable workstation without having to pay a premium.

While you don't need to use a docking station to use it, such a USB dock is advisable to make full use of the MSI Claw's capabilities while it's not used untethered for leisure purposes.

