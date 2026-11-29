ASUS's Vivobook S 16 is a 16-inch Windows laptop aimed at students, professionals, and families - and this Black Friday weekend, this Snapdragon laptop has dropped to £300 (was £400) at Amazon.

One thing I absolutely love about the laptop is that it swaps the usual Intel or AMD processor for a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. That chip, the X1-26-100, has eight cores running at up to 3GHz, and it's paired with 8GB of DDR5 memory and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

It runs Windows 11 Home with Copilot, which ASUS pitches for AI-driven search, quick summaries and task management. The laptop weighs 1.88kg, comes in blue, and has four USB ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, plus a UK-layout keyboard and a touchpad. ASUS backs it with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

Why we recommend it

Asus rates the Vivobook 16's battery at up to 27 hours, which is longer than three full eight-hour working days. A student could carry the laptop to lectures and the library for several days without plugging it in, and a commuter can work through a long train or flight with the charger left at home. When you do need power, fast charging takes the battery to 50% in about 30 minutes, so a coffee break gives you hours back. A power bank or any USB-C charger can top it up on the move.

The 16:10 screen comes next. The 1920 x 1200 panel has 120 more rows than a 1080p display, around 11% more pixels, which puts more of a document, spreadsheet or web page in view before you scroll. At 16 inches, with an 89% screen-to-body ratio, it also leaves room for two windows side by side.

Charging is the third. Any certified USB-C Power Delivery charger works, from 5 to 20V, power banks and airline chargers included, which means a 65W charger you already own may be all you need.

What to know before you buy

This device does not come with a charger, a choice Asus says follows a European initiative to cut electronic waste, so factor in a 65W USB-C charger if you don't have one. Memory is listed at a maximum of 8GB, and it can't be expanded. Snapdragon laptops run Windows on an Arm chip, so check that any specialist software you rely on supports it.

Price Context

The £299.98 price is 25% below the £399.99 list price. If you want more memory and storage, a 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD option is listed at £699.00.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the ASUS Vivobook S 16 if...you want a big-screen Windows laptop with long battery life for study, browsing and video calls, and you already own a USB-C charger.