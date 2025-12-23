If you’re looking for a large office monitor and don’t want to spend over the odds, Amazon is selling the 27-inch MSI PRO MP275 Full HD Office Monitor for just £69, a 37% saving and a great price for a display of this size, especially as it comes from a well-respected brand.

The PRO MP275 is designed for working, studying, and general desktop use. The large screen gives you plenty of room to work across documents, browsers, and apps without feeling boxed in.

The 27-inch IPS panel runs at a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a matte surface that keeps reflections down. Colours stay consistent across the screen and viewing angles are wide, which is useful when adjusting your seating position or sharing the display during meetings.

Today's best MSI PRO MP275 monitor deal

The screen has a 100Hz refresh rate with 93% sRGB coverage, 300 nits of brightness, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

Low blue light and anti-flicker technology are supported, alongside TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification. MSI’s Eye-Q Check software is also included to help users stay aware of eye strain during extended use.

It comes with built-in 2W speakers for calls, watching videos, and listening to music.

There are HDMI 1.4b and VGA ports (making it compatible with both modern and older devices), along with a headphone-out jack and line-in port.

An HDMI cable is supplied in the box, so you can connect it to your computer and get started straight away.

The stand offers tilt adjustment and tidy cable management, and the monitor supports 100mm VESA mounting for arms or wall setups.

For £69, this is a large, comfortable, and well-rounded office monitor that delivers exactly what most people need from a screen at home or at work.

