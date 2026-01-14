Accidentally deleted treasured photos? We have just the service for you - and it's on sale right now this New Year
One of our top rated photo recovery services is now on sale
We've all deleted photos accidentally, and it's a horrible feeling. If you panic like me, you're clawing for anything you can to fix it. That's where the best photo recovery apps come in.
Specifically, our number one rated service (and believe me, we've spent a lot of time testing them), Stellar Photo Recovery.
Stellar Photo Recovery is an excellent service with really impressive image restoration tools - supporting a range of different devices, even drones, mirrorless cameras, and GoPros. Luckily, the plans are all on sale, with the premium plan hitting over 50% off.
All of the plans and prices listed below are for a 1 year license, but if you're a photographer or creative and want a lifetime protection - just choose that option and similar discounts are available.
The service is easy to use and did a fantastic job at hunting down lost photos in our testing. If you want more information on how it works, you can read our full review here.
Please note, this deal is only valid until January 20, 2026 - so if you're a little too late, you can take a look at our list of the best data recovery software to see if that could be more suitable.
Today's top Stellar recovery deals
The Standard Stellar Photo Recovery plan includes recovery from any memory cards, unlimited multimedia file formats, and even recovers photos from damaged, formatted, and inaccessible drives. It's our first port of call in an accidental-deletion disaster!
The Professional Plan comes with all of the features of the standard, but also includes repairs of corrupted or badly damaged photos (which it claims can be done in just a few minutes). Stellar unfortunately doesn't retain file names, which can be pretty annoying - but with the professional plan, you can recover thumbnails, which mitigates that pain a little.
Finally, the Premium plan. This, again, has all of the features listed above, but also includes 'Advanced Repair' for the repair of 'severely corrupt video files', as well as simultaneous repairs for multiple videos - handy if you run on tight deadlines.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.