We've all deleted photos accidentally, and it's a horrible feeling. If you panic like me, you're clawing for anything you can to fix it. That's where the best photo recovery apps come in.

Specifically, our number one rated service (and believe me, we've spent a lot of time testing them), Stellar Photo Recovery.

Stellar Photo Recovery is an excellent service with really impressive image restoration tools - supporting a range of different devices, even drones, mirrorless cameras, and GoPros. Luckily, the plans are all on sale, with the premium plan hitting over 50% off.

All of the plans and prices listed below are for a 1 year license, but if you're a photographer or creative and want a lifetime protection - just choose that option and similar discounts are available.

The service is easy to use and did a fantastic job at hunting down lost photos in our testing. If you want more information on how it works, you can read our full review here.

Please note, this deal is only valid until January 20, 2026 - so if you're a little too late, you can take a look at our list of the best data recovery software to see if that could be more suitable.

Today's top Stellar recovery deals

Save 17% Stellar Standard : was £60 now £50 at Stellar The Standard Stellar Photo Recovery plan includes recovery from any memory cards, unlimited multimedia file formats, and even recovers photos from damaged, formatted, and inaccessible drives. It's our first port of call in an accidental-deletion disaster!

Save 25% Stellar Professional: was £80 now £60 at Stellar The Professional Plan comes with all of the features of the standard, but also includes repairs of corrupted or badly damaged photos (which it claims can be done in just a few minutes). Stellar unfortunately doesn't retain file names, which can be pretty annoying - but with the professional plan, you can recover thumbnails, which mitigates that pain a little.