Vivo X Fold 3 Pro leak shows it could be the most powerful foldable phone so far

Rumored specifications for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro point to it packing some serious hardware upgrades that could leave most foldable phones in the dust.

This comes from Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station , who posted claimed detailed specs of X Fold 3 Pro on Weibo, along with an apparent image of the Vivo Fold 3 , ahead of the suspected launch of both devices in China this month.

According to this information, the source of which is unclear, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro looks set to be loaded with some high-end specs that can match and even surpass some of the best foldable phones available right now.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro tipped specs

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the X Fold 3 could be the first foldable phones to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which would give them a significant performance advantage over the folding phones that use last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Rumored specs also point to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro using up to 16GB of RAM, which is more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold , but matches the OnePlus Open .

The next-gen Vivo foldable also appears to live up to its Pro name when it comes to storage, supposedly providing up to 1TB of space, though it isn’t clear if this is the latest UFS 4.0 spec – the fastest current storage type.

Digital Chat Station claims that the internal screen will be an 8.03-inch display supporting a resolution of 2480 x 2200 offering an improvement over the Vivo X Fold 2. The external screen will be a 6.53-inch capable of a resolution of 2748 x 1172 which is also an upgrade on the previous model. Both displays are expected to use an LTPO AMOLED panel capable of 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision like the previous Vivo X Fold 2.

The Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to use a 5,550mAh battery, while its bigger brother the X Fold 3 Pro is believed to use a 5,800mAh battery, which would make it the biggest in any foldable device to date. It could also be equipped with 120W wired fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging.



The Pro is believed to also be “waterproof” although the exact IP rating wasn’t included. And it’s tipped to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and built-in infrared remote control.



The camera system could also receive a welcome overhaul, as Digital Chat Station claims the X Fold 3 Pro will use a 50MP OV50H main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 64MP 3x periscope camera, providing a significant improvement over the X Fold 2’s two previous 12MP lenses. It’s also rumored to use optical image stabilization and be capable of 4K video capture at 60 frames per second thanks to its V3 imaging chip.

Vivo X Fold 3 series design schematic - Thinnest and lightest foldable phone (probably, only Vivo X Fold 3)- Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to be lighter than the Vivo X Fold 2, which weighs 279 gramsVivo X Fold 3 Pro camera specs- 50MP OV50H- 50MP UW- 64MP OV64B#VivoXFold3Pro pic.twitter.com/Pdb82WAtnbFebruary 29, 2024 See more

Vivo X Fold 3 design

But it's not just dry stats we have to chew on here, as Digital Chat Station also previously provided an image of the claimed design of the base model Vivo X Fold 3.

This schematic shows that Vivo seemingly isn't taking any risks with the Vivo X Fold 3 and appears to have stuck closely to the previous design. This includes the recognizable oval island containing three cameras on the back, as well as the use of Zeiss coating on lenses.



The leaker claims that the design will be the “lightest and thinnest device with an inward vertical hinge.” This means it would need to be thinner than the Honor Magic V2 , which is only 4.7mm thick; that would make sense as foldable designs appear to be moving towards thinner and lighter builds to offset the weight and size disadvantages inherent in foldable phones.



If the above specs and design claims are accurate, then the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is shaping up not only to surpass its predecessor but could also challenge the current crop of impressive foldable phones from OnePlus, Google, and Samsung – at least until the rumored Google Pixel Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 arrive.