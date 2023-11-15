Black Friday iPhone deals at Verizon - 4 sales I recommend before the big day

Verizon's been busy this past week, posting an exceptional round of early Black Friday deals - including some of the best I've seen all year on the latest iPhones.

Foremost among the Verizon Black Friday deals I recommend today is the carrier's current trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15. The maximum saving here isn't anything new, in fact, it's the same as always, but the carrier has now specified that you can hand over any iPhone and get the full amount. This one is essentially a re-run of the excellent promotion from the device's initial launch and a superb all-round choice for those looking to sign up for a new unlimited line.

Even those not looking to trade have great choices at Verizon this Black Friday. For example, you can still get the excellent iPhone 14 Pro Max for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan. This is a deal that doesn't even need the usual trade-in rebate. Yeah, you still need a pricey plan to be eligible but this is one hell of a device to get on the house.

I've rounded up a few more choices just below. If you're interested, you can also check out our main Verizon Black Friday deals page for more suggestions, including Android devices. We've also got a Black Friday deals hub that offers suggestions on everything from air fryers to high-end TVs.

Black Friday iPhone deals at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch

Here we go folks - here's an early 'Holiday' deal from Verizon on the outstanding iPhone 15 Pro. Essentially, the carrier has brought back the fantastic trade-in rebate from the initial preorders phase that allows you to trade in any iPhone in any condition to get up to $1,000 off alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan. This deal technically applies to both existing and new customers, although you do need a new line on the Ultimate Unlimited plan to get the full amount here (other plans are eligible for smaller savings) Looking to upgrade? You can still get up to $830 off with a trade-in and get your hands on the various freebies that are also offered.

Apple iPhone 15 series: get a free Apple TV 4K and 6 months of Apple One with a device at Verizon

Speaking of freebies, Verizon is also throwing in a free Apple TV 4K and six months of Apple One with every iPhone purchase right now. This applies to the iPhone 15 Pro, the Pro Max, and all the other devices in the range. Importantly, this promotion can be stacked on top of the various trade-ins and other deals that are currently available - such as the exceptional rebate that's currently outlined on the iPhone 15 Pro above.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120 per month

Good for families: Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each - and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself so you get some incredible savings here.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: free with an unlimited data plan, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch

An incredible close-out deal - the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan at Verizon. Unlike with the deals on the latest 15-series devices, no trade-ins are needed to get this device - which is still one of the best iPhones money can buy - for free. Simply put, this is an incredibly generous and approachable deal if you're willing to sign up for an unlimited data plan. Adding to the value further is the option to bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and an additional $280 saving on an iPad - although you will pay for those device lines separately.

Will these deals get any better on Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Maybe, but it depends on what you're looking for. If you're looking for a free phone via a trade-in rebate or new line promotion then it's fairly safe to say that you won't get any better than $1,000 off. This is the biggest rebate we've ever seen from any carrier - not just Verizon, but AT&T, T-Mobile, and so on. If your goal is to bag a free iPhone then call it a day, these early Black Friday deals at Verizon are great.

On the other hand, if you're looking for more 'freebies', then Black Friday could bring another round of promotions at Verizon. For example, during last year's sale, Verizon offered free iPads and Apple Watches with every iPhone, which was a relatively substantial bonus. We put freebies in quotation marks here because even if you get the devices for free you still need to pay for their cellular lines seperately.