The Samsung Galaxy S25 could get a handy Google Pixel tool to improve your videos' sound quality

We've seen a barrage of AI tools and features arrive on our phones this year, with one of the coolest being an upgrade to a standout Pixel 8 feature, Audio Magic Eraser, debuting on the Google Pixel 9 – and now it seems that Samsung wants to copy Google’s homework.

Audio Magic Eraser is an AI tool which, as the name suggests, is an audio version of Google’s Magic Eraser for photos. Instead of removing or moving elements of your picture, it allows you to adjust the audio track of a recorded video by modulating the volume of speech from different subjects, wind noise, and background noise.

Now prolific Samsung leaker Ice Universe has posted to Weibo (spotted by Android Authority, and translated from Chinese) saying that the next version of One UI 7 will include Samsung’s version of Google’s Audio Eraser – sharing a screenshot which shows how you can adjust the audio of a video shot at a concert.

As with all leaks we should take this one with a pinch of salt, not least because Ice Universe doesn’t share precisely where their knowledge and access to the feature comes from, explaining in their post that there’s “No need to look for it in Beta1, it's not there. Only I have it.”

What else do the Galaxy S25s have in store for us?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's sucessor might get a new name (Image credit: Samsung)

Though if Audio Eraser is indeed on the way, the big question is when will we get the next version of Samsung’s One UI? Ideally the Audio Magic Eraser would drop when the Samsung Galaxy S25 flagships debut early next year, with rumors and Samsung’s traditional release schedule suggesting a launch in January.

However, as has been the case with phone releases, it’s possible that new tools will first be S25-exclusive before making their way to older compatible devices – so those of you rocking a Samsung Galaxy S24 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 might need to hold out for Samsung’s Audio Eraser appear on your device.

Beyond an AI Audio Editor, leaks tease a few other updates for the soon-to-launch phones: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could instead launch as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Note, the new phones might each use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and the base S25 model could have 12GB of RAM to facilitate more and better onboard AI features.

As soon as we know more about the new Samsung handsets we’ll be sure to update you with all the latest info, and once they’ve launched we'll be posting our in-depth reviews, to help you decide whether any of the S25 phones are the next best smartphone for you.