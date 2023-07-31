Exclusive: get $50 off your Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 plus up to $1,000 off with a trade

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get an extra $50 off a new Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 at the official Samsung Store.

On top of this exclusive saving - which is available for a limited time only - readers also get full access to the array of excellent promotions that were already available on these devices. That means you can not only get $50 off, but a free memory upgrade and up to $1,000 off with a trade-in on both unlocked and carrier devices.

I've already mentioned how Samsung's deal is my favorite out of the initial batch of promotions at launch, but this deal makes it an even stronger choice. Sure, $50 off is just a small bonus in comparison to the trade-in rebates available but it's enough to cover the costs of a charger or a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro - which are also available for just $50 when you buy them with a new foldable device.

Editor's note: this $50 saving is available on all the new Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, and accessories (not just the phones mentioned).

Exclusive $50 off deal at the Samsung Store

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $50 off, free memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off with a trade at Samsung

Score yourself a nifty $50 off your new Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 with this exclusive deal at the official Samsung Store. On top of an exclusive saving, you'll also get a free memory upgrade, access to bundle savings on the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9, and up to $1,000 off with a trade-in. The trade-in here applies to both unlocked and carrier devices, so this is a superbly flexible option for all types of users. See this same deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Breaking down this promotion in more detail, it's worth noting that this is essentially a re-run of the reservation promotion that the Samsung Store ran just before these devices were announced. For those who don't know, Samsung ran a reservation campaign that allowed customers to reserve a device ahead of the preorders window with the same $50 reward. Unfortunately, our exclusive deal isn't stackable with the reservation discount.

With that said, today's promo is a great opportunity if you missed that initial wave of reservations. The Samsung store also stacks up favorably when compared to other Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals on the market right now thanks to its really flexible trade-in program and bundle options.

Want a detailed breakdown of these devices? Check out our new Galaxy Z Fold 5 review and Galaxy Z Flip 5 review for a full run-down on how these excellent foldable stack up. Alternatively, head on over to our cell phone deals page for promotions on other leading devices.