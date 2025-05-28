This early Galaxy S24 EOFY deal is the one I'd grab if you want a Samsung flagship for less – now just AU$687

There’s a reasonable argument to be made for buying not the latest and greatest smartphone, but rather one of the devices from the year prior. Most recent flagship smartphones come with a typical seven years of guaranteed software updates, and with a new run of high-end handsets out, last year’s tech is typically on offer with big discounts. Such is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S24, which is at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Ahead of the EOFY sales season, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently being offered for only AU$687. We’ve previously seen the Samsung Galaxy S24 drop to AU$660 on eBay, but this appears to be the lowest price the phone has dropped to on Amazon. It’s a perfect alternative to the entry-level S24 FE, which is also discounted at the time of writing to AU$735. The FE boasts a bigger screen and larger battery, while the standard S24 has greater processing power and the aforementioned more attractive price cut.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (256GB, Onyx Black): was AU$1,249 now AU$687 at Amazon Save AU$562 Offering a compact shape, a powerful processor, a gorgeous display and a huge seven years of software updates (six remaining), the Samsung Galaxy S24 is typically a good all-rounder for folks who don’t want to spend extra on the larger screen of the Plus or the camera enhancements (and massive size) of the Ultra. It comes with Galaxy AI features and three capable cameras, so you aren't really missing very much by opting for an older model. Note that this discount applies only to the 256GB Onyx Black model.

Down to raw specs, there’s actually not that much difference between the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the newer Galaxy S25. Both phones feature the exact same cameras, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays (2340 x 1080), battery capacities and chassis with identical dimensions. The processor in the S25 might be slightly more powerful, but the Galaxy S24 is sufficiently fast to keep up with intense tasks like light mobile gaming and casual uses like social media doomscrolling alike.

Of the smartphone deals I’ve seen recently, this is one of the more impressive ones – especially if you want a very capable device rather than a budget handset like the Samsung Galaxy A56 or the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The Samsung Galaxy S24 remains a competitive phone in 2025, especially for people with a ceiling on how much they’re willing to spend.