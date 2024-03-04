Today only: Save up to $1,220 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at the Samsung Spring sale

Samsung has launched a Spring Sale at the official site this week, offering a wide range of discounts on TVs, appliances, and the stunning new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Today only, you can get a free storage upgrade on this stunning flagship on top of a huge trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on AT&T or T-Mobile carrier devices. That means you could potentially snag yourself a 512GB storage model for just $200 instead of the heady $1,400 upfront price.

The obvious caveat with this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is that it's currently only available on AT&T or T-Mobile devices right now - not on the unlocked devices that are usually very popular at the official Samsung store. Verizon devices are also currently available with a free storage upgrade, but for some reason, the trade-in rebate caps out at $800, which is $200 less than what you can get directly at Verizon right now.

Otherwise, this deal at Samsung is essentially a re-run of the Galaxy S24 Ultra deals from the initial preorder period, where all retailers were offering a storage upgrade across the board. It's a great promotion - not only because extra storage is always handy but because upgraded models always fetch more in trade-ins down the line.

If you're interested in more deals from this event, you can head on over to our main Samsung Spring Sale page to see discounts on TVs, appliances, and monitors.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: free memory upgrade, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's latest deal on the excellent Galaxy S24 Ultra now gets you a free storage upgrade alongside an exceptional trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile devices. That's enough to cut that hefty price tag right down to just $200 over the duration of a 24 or 36-month plan - and get you even more space for all your apps, files, and games.

See more: check out all of today's phone deals at Samsung

You can head on over to our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for a detailed breakdown of this stunning flagship. With a gorgeous phablet-like design, powerful chipset, and innovative (for Samsung) new set of AI features, we highly recommend this device to anyone. Yes, it's pricey, but it's worth the money, and we liked it enough to award it a glowing four and a half stars out of five.