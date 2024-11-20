This massive $800 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the best Black Friday phone deal I've seen so far

If you've been hesitant to try one of the best foldable phones due to their outrageous price tags, I bring good news: Samsung has discounted the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 6 to just $1,099.99 (was $1,899.99) for Black Friday.

Yes, you read that right – you can currently save a whopping $800 on Samsung's flagship foldable, without needing to trade in... anything. No existing device. No arms or legs. There are literally no strings attached to this offer; it's the best Black Friday phone deal I've seen so far.

Since its release only four months ago, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been discounted on several occasions – in September, for instance, the phone crashed to $1,499 at Amazon – but $1,099.99 is an outrageously low, record-setting price that I don't expect to see bettered as we approach Black Friday itself on November 29.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,098 at Samsung Samsung has boosted its regular $300 saving on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by an additional $500 for Black Friday, meaning you can save a massive $800 without having to trade in your existing device. The new saving applies to all storage variants (256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and the black or white color variants, which are exclusive to Samsung's online store. You can, however, still save $500 on the phone's regular color variants, if you'd prefer something more vibrant.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we described the phone as "an excellent foldable [that] edges closer to perfection" thanks to its premium build quality, eye-popping dual display, and feature-packed Galaxy AI software.

Our main issue with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is (or rather was) its outrageous $1,899.99 price tag – "nothing presents a greater hurdle here than price" – but now, at $1,099, the phone is a much more realistic and appealing proposition.

