This massive $800 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the best Black Friday phone deal I've seen so far

If you've been hesitant to try one of the best foldable phones due to their outrageous price tags, I bring good news: Samsung has discounted the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 6 to just $1,099.99 (was $1,899.99) for Black Friday.
Yes, you read that right – you can currently save a whopping $800 on Samsung's flagship foldable, without needing to trade in... anything. No existing device. No arms or legs. There are literally no strings attached to this offer; it's the best Black Friday phone deal I've seen so far.
Since its release only four months ago, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been discounted on several occasions – in September, for instance, the phone crashed to $1,499 at Amazon – but $1,099.99 is an outrageously low, record-setting price that I don't expect to see bettered as we approach Black Friday itself on November 29.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Black Friday deals in your region.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal
Samsung has boosted its regular $300 saving on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by an additional $500 for Black Friday, meaning you can save a massive $800 without having to trade in your existing device. The new saving applies to all storage variants (256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and the black or white color variants, which are exclusive to Samsung's online store. You can, however, still save $500 on the phone's regular color variants, if you'd prefer something more vibrant.
In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we described the phone as "an excellent foldable [that] edges closer to perfection" thanks to its premium build quality, eye-popping dual display, and feature-packed Galaxy AI software.
Our main issue with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is (or rather was) its outrageous $1,899.99 price tag – "nothing presents a greater hurdle here than price" – but now, at $1,099, the phone is a much more realistic and appealing proposition.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.