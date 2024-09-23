Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 drops to record-low price at Amazon

It's a great time to be a fan of foldable phones as Amazon has just posted its best deal yet on the stunning Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. For a limited time only, you'll be able to pick up this flagship device for just $1,499 (was $1,899) at the retailer.

This is the cheapest unlocked price so far for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a great option if you're looking to buy a device outright without the usual trade-in rebate or unlimited plan at one of the major carriers. With this deal, you can pick and choose whichever carrier you want - and save a decent $400 upfront in the process.

If you want to get a bigger saving, it's worth checking out Samsung's own excellent deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now. Over at the official Samsung site, you can get an upfront discount of $300 but a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,200. While the upfront price cut is slightly worse at Samsung, using it in combination with the trade-in rebate will bag you a great discount overall.

Still, both these Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals are great choices currently and offer plenty of flexibility for those looking to score an unlocked device well ahead of the traditional Black Friday deals period in November.

Samsung Galaxy Z Folds 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Amazon

Amazon has just posted its best-ever price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing this stunning foldable down to $1,499. If you're not looking to trade in or get your device alongside an unlimited plan this is the cheapest upfront price we've ever seen for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Get an even bigger discount by trading in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,599.99, plus up to $1,200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Alternatively, if you're ready to hand over an old device, you could instead trade it in at the official Samsung Store to get up to $1,200 off your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6. That itself is a great deal but Samsung is also offering a $300 upfront price cut that is stackable with the rebate. So, if you've got a relatively decent device to trade, then this is likely going to be the cheapest overall way to get a Galaxy Z Fold 6 unlocked.

If you'd like to know more about this superb device, head on over to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for a full in-depth deep dive. Alternatively, see what other promotions we recommend with our roundup of this week's best cell phone deals.