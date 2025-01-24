This is the only place you can get a free Galaxy S25 Ultra with a trade-in right now

If you're looking to line up the biggest possible trade-in rebate on one of the latest Galaxy S25 series, then you'll definitely want to check out AT&T's opening preorder deal this week.

Right now, this carrier is the only one on the market to offer the highest-end Galaxy S25 Ultra for free alongside a trade-in and plan. By comparison, all other carrier rebates cap out at $1,000 off, and Samsung's own deal offers just $900 off - although, admittedly, that's for unlocked devices without the pricey plan.

In addition to a maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,299, AT&T's deals on the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra also include the option to throw in Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung tablet for just $0.99 per month each. If you're looking for cheap accessories, then this is a great option; just note that you'll need to pay for additional accessory cellular lines if you claim these devices, so it's just a discount rather than a 'freebie' or gift.

Another little bonus you can take advantage of today is an additional $200 per-line discount when you order a plan and new phone together online. This particular promotion cropped up late last year as one of the carrier's Black Friday promotions, but it's still eligible and sticking around, it seems.

Get a free Galaxy S25 Ultra at AT&T with a trade

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: get up to $1,299 off with a trade-in, plus cheap watch and tablet at AT&T

AT&T's opening Galaxy S25 deals offer a compelling combination of a decent trade-in rebate and the option to bundle in a Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung tablet for just $0.99 per month each. As always, the trade-in rebate is the bulk of the deal here since its maximum saving of up to $1,299 is enough to cover the entire cost of every device in the range. Note, that you need a 36-month unlimited plan to be eligible for the saving, although I expect the trade-in eligibility criteria to be pretty generous.

One caveat of this Galaxy S25 deal at AT&T is that it does require a 36-month unlimited plan of at least $79.99/mo in value to be eligible. That means it's available on the mid-tier Unlimited Extra plan and the Unlimited Premium plan but not the basic Unlimited Starter plan.

