The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to launch soon: here are the deals I predict

It's January, which can mean only one more thing - a new generation of Samsung Galaxy smartphones are likely just around the corner. Samsung has already teased the next devices in the range with an interesting reservation campaign and announced that the next Galaxy Unpacked keynote will take place on January 22nd.

The Samsung Unpacked event traditionally unveils the next generation of devices, so it's time to get prepped for an upgrade if you're interested.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've covered the launch of every generation of Galaxy devices for over four years, so I'm well-equipped to tell our readers what to expect. In short, it's almost certain that the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 (if the devices are dubbed so) will land discounts up to $1,000 off. Several major carriers may also entice potential upgraders by throwing in freebies - which I've laid out in more detail just below.

Note that I'll be covering all the best deals once they land right here on-site, so don't hesitate to check in after the keynote for recommendations. You can also see this week's best cell phone deals. If you want promotions you can buy them right now.

Reservations for the next Galaxy device are live

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

It's that time of the year again, folks. Reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones - almost certainly the Galaxy S25 range. Simply sign up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to preorder, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd so stay tuned for updates.

The Galaxy S25 deals I predict later this month

Samsung: trade-in rebates of up to $1,000, free storage upgrades, $50 credit (if you reserved)

Samsung's opening promotions are kinda easy to predict since the official store clearly states 'up to $1,250 in additional savings' on the already-live reservations page. Breaking this down, this almost certainly consists of a trade-in rebate of around $1,000 off as a maximum saving, a free storage upgrade of around $200 in value, and the $50 store credit you can get by reserving. I could be wrong, of course, but this feels like the most likely scenario. Potentially, we could see the brand swap-out the storage upgrade for a bundled accessory like a pair of earbuds but I think that's unlikely since both the Galaxy S24 launch and the Fold 6 launch featured storage upgrades.

Verizon: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus a free smartwatch and tablet with a plan

Verizon's opening deals are somewhat easy to predict since the carrier sticks to a tried-and-true set of promotions throughout the year for most devices. Firstly, you'll probably have to trade-in for a discount of up to $1,000 on these devices - most likely alongside the premium Ultimate unlimited plan. Verizon will also likely throw in a free Galaxy Watch and premium Samsung tablet as bonus gifts since that's a common freebie at the carrier. Note, these gifts will incur a slightly higher monthly bill since you'll need cellular lines for them, which usually run up to $15/mo extra if you're on the Ultimate plan.

AT&T: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, cheap accessories alongside a plan

We'll probably see something similar for AT&T's opening salvo for Galaxy S25 deals, too. This carrier favors massive trade-in rebates, which usually range all the way up to $1,000 off with relatively forgiving eligibility criteria. As always, a new line on an unlimited data plan will be required but we could see AT&T also throw in a tablet and smartwatch for around $1 per month each as bonus gifts. Again, you'll likely need to spend a little bit extra on accessory cellular lines if you're planning on claiming these.

Amazon: free storage upgrade and bundle options

Amazon will likely be another option for unlocked devices at launch, although it doesn't tend to offer big trade-in rebates like other retailers. What we'll likely see is bonus gifts like free storage upgrades and potentially discounts if you pick up a device alongside an accessory like a pair of earbuds. It's hard to really predict Amazon's deals but I expect they won't be quite as juicy as those you'll find directly at the official Samsung Store.

When will preorders go live?

Generally speaking, Samsung usually starts preorders for new phones directly after the keynote unveiling; meaning it's highly likely that the next range will be available to buy from January 22nd.

Samsung opened preorders directly after the keynote for both the Galaxy S24 in January and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July of 2024 so I'm anticipating the same scenario for this upcoming event. If memory recalls, preorders also went live at Verizon, AT&T, and other major carriers on the same day, so it's likely we'll have plenty of options for preorder deals.