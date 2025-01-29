Score the excellent Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $399 with Samsung's exclusive deal

Samsung's cell phone deals are usually some of the best all year round so it's no surprise that the official retailer has one of the strongest preorder promotions currently going on the new Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Right now, it's possible to get this stunning new flagship phone for just $399 with the retailer's maximum trade-in rebate of up to $900 off.

What makes this deal so strong, in my opinion, is that it's available on both carrier and unlocked devices, too. That means you can hand over an old device, get an amazing discount, and then not be locked into one of the usual unlimited data plans at one of the major carriers.

While it's true you can currently get this excellent device for free with a trade-in at AT&T, and Verizon is also offering $1,000 off, both these carriers require you to sign up for a pricey 36-month plan to be eligible for a discount. Samsung's deal, in comparison, is much more flexible - even if the outright saving isn't quite as high.

And, if you preorder a device before they're officially released on February 7th, you'll also get up to $300 in added credit at the Samsung Store. Most of this is tied into a free storage upgrade (incredibly useful), but you can also use this small but welcome bonus to bag some cheap earbuds, a charger, or even a discount smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

Looking for an unlocked device? This right here is your best option by far. The official Samsung Store offers an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 of store credit on the house for both carrier and unlocked devices today. The trade-in here is superb and the $300 credit is also a significant bonus that can be used to get a free storage upgrade and cheap accessories. Overall, a superb opening deal and one that's even better than I anticipated.

More Galaxy S25 Ultra deals worth checking out today

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

Verizon has come out swinging for its initial batch of Galaxy S25 deals with several promotions that are a throwback to those we saw over Black Friday. The crux of it is this: you can currently get a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 with the Plus or Ultra or up to $800 off the standard Galaxy S25 alongside a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a Samsung tablet. Note that you'll need a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan to be eligible here and those free accessories also require a cellular line each, so even if the devices are free themselves you'll still have to pay $15/mo extra if you claim both of them!

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: get up to $1,299 off with a trade-in, plus cheap watch and tablet at AT&T

AT&T's opening Galaxy S25 deals offer a compelling combination of a decent trade-in rebate and the option to bundle in a Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung tablet for just $0.99 per month each. As always, the trade-in rebate is the bulk of the deal here since its maximum saving of up to $1,299 is enough to cover the entire cost of every device in the range. Note, that you need a 36-month unlimited plan to be eligible for the saving, although I expect the trade-in eligibility criteria to be pretty generous.

